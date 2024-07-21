Ughelli: Big Dafe Hotel Proprietor Breaks Silence On Arrest Of Suspected Human Traffickers, Child Prostitutes

Share This





















By Mathia Ogagba

LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Against the background that a popular hotel in Ughelli, ‘Big Dafe Hotel’, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State is a human trafficking and child prostitution center, the owner and management of the Hotel, Mr. Dafe Kpohraror condemned the allegation in it’s entirety urging the public to discard the publication.

According to him, Big Dafe Hotel is a registered company with the Corporate Affair Commission (C.A.C) of Nigeria for lodging and accommodation and has been well known in Delta State over the years.

While addressing newsmen on police invasion and arrest of guests and lodgers in his hotel facility, he bare his mind saying his hotel is not a human trafficking and child prostitution center.

His words, “I carried out a daily routen check in the hotel. On Thursday 12th July 2024 discovered three strange faces in the hotel premises and I immediately called them for questioning.

“Not satisfied with their explanations I ordered h security men to drive them out of the hotel premises and they left immediately.

“I am shock to heard that policemen invaded one of my hotels and arrested guests and lodgers.

“To put the record straight, Big Dafe Hotel is not known as a center for human trafficking, and child prostitution peddled in some quarters rather is solely known for lodge and accommodation”.

It will be recalled that Nigerian policemen from Ekpan and Ebrumede divisions of Delta State command on July 15, 2024, invaded the hotel premises and arrested staffers, guests, and lodgers for an alleged offense of human trafficking and child prostitution.

Speaking further, he disclosed that from every available record book of the hotel, the three teenagers were not by any means guests to the hotel.

“As a hotelier, the management of the hotel does its best to comply with rules and regulations guiding the operations of hotel business in the state.

While commending the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Police Aniwonda Olufemi for declaring zero tolerance on human trafficking/ child prostitution in the state, he noted that the management of Big Dafe Hotel is not aware that Chinyere (surname withheld) is a human trafficking/child prostitution suspect therefore the management of the hotel distance itself from the activities of the said Chinyere.

