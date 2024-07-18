Gender-Based Violence (GBV): A Scourge On Humanity And Breaking The Silence

Share This





















By Sir (Prof.) Edwin Igoche

LAGOS JULY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gender-based violence (GBV) is an. umbrella term for harmful acts of abuse perpetrated against a person’s will and rooted in a system of unequal power between women and men.

It is a pervasive and insidious issues that affect individuals of all genders, ages and backgrounds worldwide. It is a grave violence of human rights causing physical, emotional and psychological harm to millions of people every year.

The United Nation (UN) defined violence against women as an act of gender-based violence that result in or is likely to result in physical or psychological harm or suffering to women including threat of such act, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty whether occurring in public or in private life. It is a complex problem that requires a multifaceted approach to prevention, support and justice.

Gender-based violence can manifest in a variety of ways, which include as follows: –

Physical violence: such as assault, domestic violence, female genital mutilation and slavery.

Emotional and psychological violence: such as verbal abuse, confinement, harassment and stalking.

Sexual violence including rape, sexual assault and exploitation.

Economic violence includes financial control and deprivation

Cultural and social violence which include denial of resources, force marriages and harassment.

Research has found that adolescent girls living in displacement are particularly at risk. Gender-based violence can happen to anyone. However, it disproportionately affects women and girls.

This is the most common form of violence against women and girls in humanitarian context. A research and accurate statistic that Gender-based violence are prevalent in Nigeria. In 2020, 7,349 incidents of gender-based violence were reported in Nigeria.

58.2% of the reported cases were from non-intimate perpetrators.

Sexual and physical violence accounted for 72.3% reported incidents

One in three women that experience physical, sexual or intimatepartner violence are victims of trafficking, or are subject to violent social norms.

Gender-based violence is a human rights violation with significant social and economic repercussion for individuals and society.

Causes of Gender-based violence There are variety of causes to this kind of violence (GBV) which includes:-

Poverty: When families are pushed into poverty, harmful practices like child marriage increases. Gender inequality and stereotypes. Break down of social services: A collapse of social service such as community structure and rule of law means women can fund themselves without social support and protection system in violent situations. It can also result in women and girls traveling long distance in search of food and water which increase risk of sexual harassment and assault. Conflict and war: Rising numbers of conflict globally are driving an increase in conflict related sexual violence without the rule of law.

This is often carried out with impunity. Armed forces may use rape as a weapon of war and other form of conflict related sexual violence (CRSV) such as sexual slavery, force prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, force sterilization and force marriage.

Stress in the home: Intimidate partner violence (IPV) is the most common form of violence women experience in humanitarian setting. Intimidate partnership violence (IPV) and child maltreatment and abuse occurs more frequently when families experience an inability to meet their basic needs and consistence income.

Other causes of Gender-based violence includes; power imbalance, economic dependence and lack of education and awareness among others.

The consequences and impact of gender-based violence can range from physical harm to long-term emotional distress and even to fatalities.

Rape and sexual assault for instance, can result in unwanted pregnancies, complications during pregnancy and birth, and sexually transmitted infections including (HIV). Social and economic fallout from Gender-based violence (GBV) can also lead to loss of livelihood and increase gender inequality in the long term.

Reporting and seeking service for Gender-based violence (GBV) victims can lead to further threat of violence, social stigma and ostracization, if not properly handled. It is also a key barrier to women and girls accessing other lifesaving services, such as food, shelter and health care.

Others include, limited access to education and opportunities, economic dependence and poverty, mental health issue like Anxiety and depression. The impacts of Gender-based violence (GBV) has a long-lasting effect on individuals, survivors and their families and society at large among which are;

Perpetration of gender

Stereotypes and discrimination

Normalization of violence and abuse

Increased health care costs and burden on services

Reduce economic productivity and development

Intergenerational trauma and cycle of violence

The world body, international communities, notable and renowned scholars, had raised a unanimous and conscientious voice in the total and stark condemnation of Gender-based violence in their various quotes, among which are;

Antonio Guterres UN secretary-General “The persistence of genderbased violence is a stark reminder of the deep-seated gender inequalities that persist in our societies”. Professor Rashida Manjoo, UN special Rapporteur on violence against women “Gender-based violence is a reflection of the way in which our society have failed to value and respect the lives and dignity of women and girls”. Dr Denis Mukwege, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate said “Genderbased violence is not just a women’s issue. It’s a crisis that requires a collective response”. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of World Health Organization (WHO) quoted that “Violence against women is a violation of human rights, a public health epidemic, and a barrier to gender inequality”. Plumzile Mlambo–Ngcuka, the United Nation [UN] Women Executive Director states that “Gender-based violence is a pandemic that affects one in three women worldwide, regardless of their age, background, or circumstances”All the above quotes, highlighted the severity and impact of genderbased violence which should not be taken with levity, emphasizing the need for collective effort and action to address this global issue by breaking the silence with the following recommendation highlighted thus;

Including women in decision-making at leadership level.

Supporting local women-led and women’s right organization

Believe and support survivors

Provide access to resources and services, like counseling, legal aid healthcare.

Create safe access for disclosure.

Challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes.

Engage men in gender equality effort as male allies.

Advocate for policies and laws protecting survivors.

I will conclude by saying that, Gender-based violence (GBV) is a pervasive issue that requires collective effort, action and commitment.

Understanding its complexity, supporting survivors, and challenging harmful norms, we can create a society that values gender equality, justice and human rights for all, because an injustice to one, is an injustice to all and a threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Sir (Prof.) Edwin Igoche is a Professor Of Peace Conflict And International Jurisprudence

