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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, in furtherance of its ongoing investigation into the killings and other acts of violence that occurred during the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has arrested four suspects in connection with the incident and launched a manhunt for fourteen other suspects identified in the course of the investigation.

Statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to UrhoboToday declared that the Command has noted the statement issued by Sunny Areh, the Media Adviser to the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on 27th November 2026, denying receipt of a Police invitation.

He disclosed that the command has unequivocally made several telephone calls to the Senator which were declined, following which an official letter of invitation was transmitted to his personal WhatsApp number. He added that despite these efforts, the Senator failed to report or establish any communication with the police.

According to the PPRO statement the Command maintained that the invitation remains valid and insisted that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege honour the invitation without further delay.

“The Command has consequently launched a manhunt for the remaining individuals and other suspects identified in the course of the investigation: They are Gowon Egoide, aka Chief Egoide, Onoriode Oneya, Edirin Wokode Ewhubare (aka WALCOD), Erukaye Egoide, Tony Gabon Mevowovo, Chief Christopher Ominimini Obiuwevbi, Oghenegueke Simon Ugbarugba (popularly known as Gueke Ugbarugba), Chairman NURTW Otovwodo motor park, Ughelli-North L.G.A, Rufus Edi,Abel Izomare, Ufuoma Okonu, Sunday Idiodemise (aka APOSCO), Jimmy Idiovwa, Kelly Onovughakpor and Ufuoma Okunu,”

He stated that the above-listed suspects are hereby warned to report immediately to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, in their own interest.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale emphasises that no individual, irrespective of political affiliation, position or social standing, is above the law. The CP warns that the Command will not tolerate any attempt to obstruct the investigation or frustrate the course of justice.

He assures members of the public that the investigation will be pursued to its logical conclusion and that all persons found culpable will be brought to justice.

He urged members of the public with credible information that could aid the investigation a to contact the Command through 09155570008.

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