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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Women and children in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, have staged a protest demanding justice and the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of residents during a political gathering involving the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The protesters took to the streets on Tuesday, November 24, carrying placards and expressing outrage over the attack, which occurred on Monday during a campaign gathering involving former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central.

According to reports by The Sun and The Legal Observer, the demonstrators called on security agencies to investigate the killings and ensure that those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

The protest followed an attack by armed men during the political gathering, where gunshots were reportedly fired, leaving several people dead and others with varying degrees of injuries.

The demonstration was particularly marked by the participation of women, mothers and schoolchildren, who marched through the community to mourn the victims and demand accountability.

A report by Starconnect Media identified three of the deceased as Comrade Efemena Umukoro, Okoro Festus Oghenenyore and Hon. Moses Anaughe, describing the demonstration as a community expression of grief rather than a protest in support of any political party.

The report quoted community sympathisers as saying, “They are not protesting for any politician. They are mourning their sons and loved ones.”

The casualty figures have, however, remained inconsistent, with the NDC reporting that four of its members were killed, while Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, put the overall death toll at six during his visit to the affected community.

Oborevwori visited Uduere on Tuesday, accompanied by security officials, and condemned the violence, directing security agencies to track down and arrest those responsible.

Describing the killings as unacceptable, the governor warned that political ambition must never justify the loss of human lives.

“The perpetrators must be identified, arrested and made to face the full consequences of their actions,” he said.

The state government had earlier imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area following the violence, urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, also condemned the killings, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the attack and the prosecution of those responsible, including their alleged sponsors.

Obi said four party supporters had been killed, while 15 others sustained serious injuries, describing the incident as an attack on Nigerians exercising their democratic rights.

He called on security agencies to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice, stressing that political differences should never result in violence.

“Political differences must be resolved through persuasion and the ballot, never through the use of bullets,” Obi said.

The attack has heightened concerns over political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly as rival political camps continue to exchange accusations over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police have commenced investigations, while the Delta State Government has assured residents that no individual found culpable would be shielded from prosecution.

The protest by women and children has added to growing calls for accountability, with residents insisting that the killings must not go unanswered and that those responsible must be brought to justice.

Arise News

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