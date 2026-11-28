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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has condemned in the strongest possible terms the recent incidents of political violence in Delta State, which reportedly claimed the lives of one person in Asaba and six others in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Group in a statement signed by Emmanuel Enebeli and Onitsha Shedrack, the Chairman and Secretary General of the Forum respectively said these tragic and avoidable deaths are deeply disturbing, unacceptable and represent a dangerous threat to peace, democratic governance and the collective security of Deltans.

“As a body of media professionals committed to promoting good governance, democratic accountability, and peaceful coexistence, DOPF maintains that no political ambition or electoral contest is worth any citizen’s life. Democracy is fundamentally a contest of ideas, policies and programmes and must never be reduced to a theatre of violence, intimidation and bloodshed. No individual should lose his or her life on account of political differences or the ambition of any politician,” the statement said.

The Forum calls on the Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services and other relevant security agencies in Delta State to step up their operations and live up to their statutory responsibilities, adding that beyond routine assurances, they demanded the immediate deployment of adequate security personnel to identify political flashpoints, increased security patrols, strengthened intelligence gathering and the establishment of dedicated rapid-response mechanisms to address emerging threats.

The Group maintained that security agencies must identify and monitor individuals and groups instigating political violence, recover illegally acquired arms in accordance with the law and take preventive action before threats degenerate into further bloodshed.

“DOPF further demands the immediate commencement of coordinated, transparent and impartial investigations into the Asaba and Uduere killings, the arrest and prosecution of all persons against whom credible evidence is established, including their sponsors, irrespective of political affiliation, status or influence.

“We urge the Delta State Police Command to provide a preliminary public update on the investigations within seven days and subsequently issue periodic updates on progress, without compromising ongoing investigations. Security agencies must also establish and widely publicise dedicated emergency telephone lines through which citizens can safely report threats, intimidation and suspicious activities, with adequate protection for witnesses and informants.

“We equally call on political leaders, aspirants and party officials across the political divide to rein in their followers, publicly denounce violence and desist from inflammatory rhetoric capable of inciting unrest. Political parties must institute internal disciplinary measures against members who engage in violence and cooperate with security agencies in bringing offenders to justice. Politicians must not recruit, arm, finance or shield individuals engaged in political thuggery. Leadership demands responsibility, restraint and respect for the sanctity of human life.

“The Forum specifically calls on the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to urgently convene a State Security Council meeting to review the emerging threats and develop a comprehensive strategy for preventing further political violence. The Governor must ensure that security agencies receive the necessary logistical and operational support to discharge their duties effectively and impartially. Every Deltan, irrespective of political affiliation, must be guaranteed the freedom to exercise democratic rights and go about legitimate business without fear of intimidation, harassment or attack. We remind the government that the security and welfare of the people remain its primary purpose, as expressly provided in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the 2027 general elections approach, DOPF urges the state government and security agencies to jointly develop and implement a comprehensive political violence prevention strategy, incorporating early-warning systems, regular security assessments, community engagement and adequate protection at political gatherings. We also advocate periodic engagement between security agencies, political parties, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and the media to address emerging tensions. The government and security agencies must not wait until more lives are lost before taking decisive action. The effectiveness of security interventions must be measured by the prevention of violence and the successful prosecution of offenders, not merely by the issuance of statements condemning attacks.

“The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in these unfortunate incidents and calls on the government to provide appropriate support to the bereaved families. DOPF reaffirms its commitment to responsible journalism, peaceful democratic engagement and holding public institutions accountable. We shall continue to monitor developments and demand accountability from the relevant authorities. Delta State belongs to all Deltans, and no political interest, ambition or contest should be placed above the sanctity of human life,” the statement read,

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