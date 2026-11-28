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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a seven-working-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clarify the status of its investigation into former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and provide a public update on the case involving former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the EFCC’s Executive Chairman and dated November 23, 2026, the civil society organisation demanded transparency regarding an alleged intelligence report titled “Okowa Under Scrutiny Over Alleged ?16bn Contract, Family-Linked Companies, Security Payments.”

The request, signed by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, and made public on Thursday, concerns public contracts, financial transactions, and payments allegedly made during Okowa’s administration between 2015 and 2023.

HURIWA stressed that the letter is not a petition or an accusation, nor does it present the allegations as established facts.

“Senator Okowa, the companies named in the alleged report and every other person mentioned are entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair opportunity to respond,” the group stated.

“Our demand is not that the EFCC reach a predetermined conclusion or persecute anyone. It is that the Commission tell Nigerians it has followed the evidence without fear or favour.”

The group is demanding that the EFCC publicly confirm or deny the authenticity of the alleged intelligence report by 9am on Monday, November 30, 2026. Within seven working days, the Commission must also demonstrate that substantive steps are being taken to assess and investigate the allegations where evidence warrants.

HURIWA further asked the EFCC to state whether it has examined contract documents, procurement and tender records, payment vouchers, bank transactions, corporate registration and beneficial ownership records, as well as evidence of project execution and delivery.

The organisation also wants the EFCC to disclose whether its investigation has established if the contracts were awarded in line with procurement laws, whether prices paid reflected market value, whether goods and services were actually delivered, and whether the companies had undisclosed relationships or conflicts of interest with public officials.

It also demanded to know who authorised the payments, who ultimately benefited, and whether any public funds were diverted or misappropriated.

Additionally, HURIWA asked the EFCC to state whether President Bola Tinubu has blocked the prosecution of Okowa, whom it described as a politically exposed person.

The group reminded the Commission that on October 23, 2025, its Director of Legal and Prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir, confirmed at a press conference in Abuja that the investigation of a former Delta State governor was still active.

Tahir had rejected claims that politicians who defect to the ruling party are shielded, stating that “justice will be served” and that no one is above investigation.

HURIWA recalled that Okowa was reportedly arrested by the EFCC in November 2024 over the alleged diversion of ?1.3trillion in oil derivation funds.

It noted that Okowa and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in April 2025, which fuelled speculation of shielding.

“The Commission has itself said this investigation is ongoing,” HURIWA said.

“Due process must not become a cover for institutional silence where substantial questions have been raised about the management of public resources. The EFCC may withhold sensitive operational details, but nothing stops it from giving a reasonable public clarification.”

On the Yahaya Bello case, HURIWA demanded a public update on the EFCC’s handling of matters involving the former Kogi governor.

It emphasised that transparency and consistency are essential to public confidence, and that allegations against former office holders must be treated “objectively and without selective application of the law, irrespective of political affiliation, status or influence.”

The group warned that if the EFCC fails to respond within the stipulated period, it will consult its legal advisers on instituting judicial proceedings to compel the Commission to discharge its statutory responsibilities.

It also reserved the right to launch a sustained national and international public advocacy campaign and to engage relevant institutions, stakeholders, and the Nigerian public.

“Public accountability must not be selective,” HURIWA concluded. “We urge the EFCC to treat this correspondence with the seriousness it deserves.”

SaharaReporters

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