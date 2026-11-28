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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hon. Evans Iwuvrie, a campaign chairman for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has alleged that he was shot in the head during an attack on members of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) at a campaign event in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Iwuvrie claimed that while NDC members were holding their campaign gathering, the chairman of Ughelli North Local Government organised an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting at a compound directly opposite their venue.

He alleged that individuals attending the APC gathering were firing gunshots into the air and making noise while the NDC event was taking place.

According to Iwuvrie, gunmen opened fire on NDC supporters as Omo-Agege was addressing the gathering. He said Department of State Services (DSS) operatives immediately moved the senator to safety, while he attempted to flee from the scene.

Iwuvrie explained that he was struck by bullets during his escape, causing him to collapse in a pool of blood. He added that some people later carried him into a vehicle and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Recounting the incident, he said: “The bullet was so heavy, I tried to escape, when I got forward at a close range they just shot at me on my head.”

THENGBLOG

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