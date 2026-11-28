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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ned Nwoko, lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District has condemned the rising wave of political violence in the state, calling for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for recent killings and attacks.

The lawmaker was reacting to the recent attack on a political gathering at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area by suspected political thugs, where at least six people were murdered, while several others were injured.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday, Nwoko expressed concern over the growing atmosphere of fear and intimidation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He warned that political differences must not result in the loss of innocent lives as being experienced in some parts of the country.

The lawmaker also cited previous attacks on campaign teams in Asaba, Okpai and Effurun, describing the incidents as a disturbing pattern of political intolerance.

Nwoko disclosed that some of his supporters were attacked during the APC senatorial primaries in May this year, including Comrade Igelige Chukunomnazu, who sustained serious injuries, with a broken rib, before recently passing away.

The lawmaker said, “Several of my supporters were attacked and seriously injured simply for supporting me.

“Among them was Comrade Igelige Chukunomnazu of Ward 9, Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area, who sustained serious injuries, including a broken rib, during the attack at the primaries. Sadly, we recently lost him, and his passing is a painful loss to us all.

“The people responsible for these attacks are known, and they will be pursued through every lawful means to ensure that they face prosecution and punishment in accordance with the law. Igelige’s death must mark a turning point”.

DailyPost

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