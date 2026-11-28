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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A survivor of the November 23 attack on a New Democratic Congress, NDC, campaign event in Uduere community, Ughelli, Delta State, has identified a man he alleged shot him and other victims during the incident.

The survivor, Evans Ochuko Ivwurie, Chairman of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s NDC campaign organisation, identified the alleged shooter as Oghenegueke Simeon Ugbarugba, popularly known as Gueke.

Naija Confr, in a Facebook post on Thursday, shared a video in which Ivwurie reportedly identified Ugbarugba as the suspected attacker.

The attack, which occurred during an NDC campaign gathering on November 23, left several people dead, including activist and youth leader, Efemena Umokaro, popularly known as Akima.

Naija Confr claimed that several eyewitnesses had earlier identified Ugbarugba, adding that the latest identification by a survivor had further strengthened calls for his arrest. The group alleged that Ugbarugba, who is reportedly the chairman of Otovwodo-Ughelli Motor Park, has political connections across different parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the NDC. It also alleged that he serves as Executive Assistant to the Delta State Government on Youth Mobilisation and Security and has maintained close political associations with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Jaro Movudu Egbo. According to the group, Ugbarugba also worked with Omo-Agege during the 2023 governorship campaign, serving on the security committee and as Director of Youth Mobilisation for Ughelli North. Naija Confr further alleged that the suspect had associations with some of the victims of the November 23 attack, claiming that some of those killed were members of his alleged cult group. The group questioned whether the state government would ensure an impartial investigation, despite Oborevwori’s directive that everyone responsible for the attack be arrested, irrespective of political affiliation. It also urged the Delta State Police Command to remain professional and resist political interference in the investigation. Naija Confr called on Ugbarugba to surrender himself to the police, warning that his continued stay outside could expose him to further danger following the killing of Akima. DAILY POST reports that the November 23 attack has generated political tension in Delta State, with calls for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killings. DailyPost For advertisement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

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