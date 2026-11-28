Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed nine states as hotspots for election-related violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the trend could undermine preparations for the polls.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Thursday at the INEC–Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Strategic Election Security Conference in Abuja, which brought together heads of security agencies.

The affected states are Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Benue.

Amupitan said since the commencement of open campaigns in August 2026, the Commission had recorded growing political intolerance, inflammatory rhetoric and organised attacks on campaign activities in the listed states.

According to him, campaign convoys, town hall meetings, party offices and supporters had come under attack, while INEC leadership, staff and ad-hoc workers had also faced harassment, intimidation and physical assault by agents and supporters of political parties.

He described the attacks as a direct attempt to compromise the independence of the Commission and warned that the incidents were not isolated but reflected a broader pattern of political intolerance.

Amupitan cautioned political parties and their candidates against violence, intimidation and the use of thugs, stating that such conduct could discourage voter participation and er public confidence in the 2027 elections.

The conference, co-hosted by INEC and ONSA, was convened to strengthen coordination between the electoral body and security agencies as the country prepares for the next election cycle, with both institutions pledging to arrest and prosecute sponsors of political violence.

PM NEWS

For advertisement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn