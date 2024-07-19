2024 Hajj:  Delta Pilgrims Emerge Winner Of  Saudi Arabia’s ‘Good Conduct’ Award 

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-For their good conduct in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the just-concluded 2024 Hajj exercise, the Delta State contingent to the pilgrimage has been given an award.

The Saudi Arabian authorities had expressed appreciation to the Delta contingent for their exemplary conduct and as one of the best and peaceful performing states from Nigeria in the 2024 Hajj.

The award, which was presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was received by the chairman of the Delta State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and leader of the delegation to the 2024 Hajj, Alhaji Auwalu Tukur.

Tukur, who in turn presented the award plaque to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital in company of the State’s Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Terry Etagherure, and his Special Assistant, Mr Ferguson Atakere, expressed appreciation to all the pilgrims from Delta State for their good behaviour and cooperation with Hajj officials, which culminated in the earning the award.

