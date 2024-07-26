Fleeing Keystone Bank Staff Arrested For Alleged Theft Of N35m In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Legal Section of Police Special Fraud Unit, Lagos has filed a four-count charge before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos against one Ebele Bernardine Okpala, a staff of Keystone Bank Limited.

The bank staff was arrested by the Unit for the alleged fraudulent conversion and stealing of the sum of N35 million.

The money was a credit facility Okpala obtained in July 2023 from a financial services firm as proof of funds to facilitate the approval of a Canadian visa for her daughter.

The spokesman of the Special Fraud Unit and a Superintendent of Police, Eyitayo Johnson, said that the money was deposited into the suspect’s account domiciled in Keystone Bank Limited and secured by a Post-No-Debit placed by KBL at the behest of the financial company to preserve the funds.

Johnson said: “However, the suspect, working in connivance with one of her colleagues at the bank, who was a Service Manager, circumvented procedures and processes placed by KBL and lifted the PND without authorization, to enable Ebele Okpala to transfer the money out to settle personal needs.

“After the act, on the 6th of September 2023, she absconded from her duties at the bank till date.

“However, Detectives tracked her to Delta State and she was arrested on 4th July 2024.”

Eagles Online

