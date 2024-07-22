Crime Surge: Delta PPRO SP  Urges Poor Families to Control Birth Rates

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Spokesperson SP Bright Edafe urges low-income families to limit their number of children, citing concerns about overpopulation leading to societal issues. He emphasizes that children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are more likely to face difficulties, which could result in increased crime rates.

In a recent statement, SP Bright Edafe, spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, addressed concerns about the rising number of children born to parents with limited means. Edafe called on low-income families to reconsider having more children than they can support, arguing that such children often grow up to become societal problems.

Edafe took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his views, stating that excessive births by economically disadvantaged parents can lead to societal issues. He highlighted a disparity he perceived between wealthy individuals who manage to raise a few children and poorer families who, despite limited resources, have numerous children. According to Edafe, this imbalance could contribute to the emergence of various criminal elements including cultists, robbers, and terrorists.

His post read, “Parents, especially those not financially well-off, should avoid having more children than they can adequately care for. Overpopulation in poor households can lead to children growing up with fewer opportunities, which may ultimately lead to societal issues.”

Edafe’s comments have sparked mixed reactions. While some support his perspective on the need for responsible family planning, others criticize his approach, suggesting that socioeconomic factors and systemic issues need to be addressed to prevent crime and support families better.

This call for cautious family planning aims to prompt a broader discussion on the intersections of poverty, family size, and societal stability in Nigeria.

Nigeria Bulletin

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com