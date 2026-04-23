Delta Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Power Supply On Ndokwa Nation

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LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has once again affirmed its determination to resolve the long-standing electricity challenges affecting Ndokwa Nation, assuring residents that the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remains attentive and responsive to the needs of all communities across the state.

The reassurance followed a peaceful protest by residents under the “Light Up Ndokwa Nation” campaign, who gathered at the main gate of Government House in Asaba on Wednesday to demand the connection of Ndokwa Nation to the Okpai Independent Power Plant.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the government, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Johnson Erijo, praised their orderly and peaceful conduct, noting that such civic engagement creates room for meaningful dialogue.

Erijo emphasized that the Oborevwori administration is committed to sustained collaboration with key stakeholders to deliver stable and reliable electricity to all communities.

“We appreciate the peaceful way you have expressed your concerns. Be assured that your message has been received, and the government is committed to providing lasting solutions,” he said.

He acknowledged the long history of electricity shortages in the area, adding that the government is taking deliberate steps to align the technical, regulatory, and operational requirements necessary to achieve a lasting resolution.

The Chief of Staff further explained that, in line with ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector, the state has launched the “Light Up Delta” initiative, an ambitious programme aimed at ensuring sustainable and decentralized electricity supply across Delta State.

He highlighted the recent signing into law of the Delta State Electricity Commission Bill by Governor Oborevwori, describing it as a major milestone that establishes the legal and institutional framework for electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and regulation within the state.

Erijo also disclosed that the government has engaged a technical consultant to drive the implementation of the Light Up Delta project, focusing on innovative solutions such as public-private partnerships, embedded generation, and collaboration with existing power infrastructure.

“Government will continue to work with all relevant institutions and partners to ensure that the right outcomes are achieved for the benefit of our people,” he added.

He urged the protesters to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that the administration is firmly committed to inclusive development and equitable distribution of infrastructure across all parts of the state.

The protest, led by Comrade Stanley Ado on behalf of Ndokwa Nation comprising Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East, and Ukwuani Local Government Areas, brought renewed attention to the area’s prolonged lack of electricity despite hosting the Okpai Independent Power Plant.

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