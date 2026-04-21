Delta Police Nab Robbers Who Specialise In Snatching ‘Okada’ In  Ughelli

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LAGOS APRIL 21ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Following series of complaints received from residents of Ughelli and its environs concerning the activities of criminal syndicate known for attacking unsuspecting victims, inflicting injuries with cutlasses, and dispossessing them of their motorcycles, the Delta State Police Command has successfully arrested three of the suspected armed robbers, and recovered some incriminating items.

?Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of CP Special assignment (CP SAT) team of the command, between the hours of 0630hrs and 0910hrs on 20th April, 2026, in collaboration with members of Ughelli Kingdom Vigilantes, carried out coordinated operations at various locations within Ughelli metropolis, leading to the arrest of the suspects: Surajo Atar, 25 years, male, a native of Bigal Village in Gada LGA of Sokoto State; Abba Musa, 24 years, male, a native of Madara Village in Danbatta LGA of Kano State; and Babangida Yusuf, 25 years, male, a native of Hamdullahi Village in Albasu LGA of Kano State.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include a cutlass and a black mask believed to have been used in perpetrating their criminal activities.

?Upon further interrogation, the suspects led operatives to the Trailer Park area along Sapele Road, Warri, where one Abdurasheed Shafiu, 31 years, male, was arrested. The suspect, identified as a receiver of stolen motorcycles, has confessed to purchasing the items from the gang.

?The Commissioner of Police CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, assures members of the public that investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the syndicate and recovering stolen properties belonging to victims. He further reiterates the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urges members of the public to continue to provide timely and useful information to the Police.

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