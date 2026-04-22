2027: Why I’m Declaring My Intention To Contest For Delta Central Senatorial Seat- Omo-Agege (Full Speech Attached)

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LAGOS APRIL 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy President of the 9th Senate and the Obarisi of Urhobo Land, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared his intention to contest for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in 2027 election on the platform of the APC.

Omo-Agege in a statement made available to Urhobotoday siad his intention to contest is driven by patriotic duty, resourceful service, and a hopeful vision for the peoples’ future.

“ I, Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, hereby declare my intention to contest the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in 2027 on the platform of the APC,” he declared, adding that his decision is in a response to the humbling calls by his electorate, constituents, professionals, and supporters that he return to the Senate to serve their common good and give unflinching support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He disclosed that across Delta Central — Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu, Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie, Ethiope East, and Ethiope West — there is clear consensus that the Urhobo Nation deserves an experienced, smart, resourceful, purpose-driven, compassionate, and courageous voice in the Senate once again.

“After deep reflection on our people’s call, and having sought the face of our Lord Jesus Christ in prayer, I have concluded that service to my people is a divine duty. I therefore humbly yield to their call.

“This decision is not about me. It is about elevating Delta Central to a place of respect, infuence and action. It is about ensuring the 5th largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria plays its divine role with wisdom and strength in shaping our democracy. Our role in lawmaking, budgeting, and policy must be intentionally engaging and resourceful, not cosmetic, dull, or insipid.

“From 2015 to 2023, with your support, I had the honour of serving as your Senator and was elected Deputy President of the 9th Senate. By your testimonies, I am humbled that those eight years remain our golden years in parliamentary leadership.

“With support from the National Assembly and the trust of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, of blessed memory, we brought a modern federal polytechnic to our people; established a National Defence Space School; and secured a state-of-the-art oil and gas industrial park in Urhoboland to create jobs and boost local content. We also attracted the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, to Delta State in recognition of the Ndokwa Nation’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

“Across the district, we rehabilitated and modernised healthcare centres, set up ICT hubs in schools, rebuilt schools, reopened and constructed landing bays for riverine commerce, and improved electricity with transformers and solar streetlights. We delivered empowerment initiatives that moved families from survival to stability.

“These are the essentials of true representative partnership: understanding how Abuja works and evolving ideas that practically benefit the people who sent us there as guardians of their interests. To God’s glory, together we proved that meaningful federal presence is possible, not fruitless rhetoric, excuses, or labouring in vain to dim the bright lights of the Urhobo Nation.

“I am answering the overwhelming calls to return to the Senate because Delta Central cannot afford silence. It is time to improve. The Urhobo Nation’s Senate seat must not be silent. That is not our portion. It is a strategic seat that demands purpose and authority — a voice that brings federal projects to our people and commands respect for national progress.

“We owe our people best-in-class leadership. Elect me, and I will deliver legislative leadership that moves bills from sponsorship to assent: defending Urhobo economic interests, expanding education and healthcare, and strengthening security. With Senate seniority, committee influence, and a national network, I pass laws, not file them.

“On infrastructure, it is a Senator’s duty to work with the President and the Executive to advance our people’s development. This does not happen by wishful thinking. It requires purpose-driven networking backed by a capacity to support others.

“ I will collaborate with Mr. President, our party’s leadership, the National Assembly, and relevant MDAs to complete ongoing federal projects and attract new ones. My priorities are clear: roads for commerce, power for industries, schools for our children, and hospitals that save lives. Urhoboland will receive its rightful share from the centre.

“On jobs, we will advocate dedicated funding for SMEs, artisans, and agro-processors. We will partner with federal agencies to ensure our youth and women are not bystanders in oil, gas, maritime, and digital sectors. Our representation will translate into real, verifiable employment.

“On our voice and dignity, count on me to stand for Urhobo interests in every setting: on the floor, in the lobby, and in committees. We will not stay quiet when our culture, land, or people are misrepresented. We will speak with facts, law, and the weight of your mandate.

“I am running on the platform of the APC because I believe in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. These reforms are tough but essential. Removing subsidies freed resources for Federal, State, and Local Governments. Ending multiple exchange rates killed corruption, restored transparency, and boosted investor confidence.

“The Presidential CNG Initiative is cutting transport costs nationwide. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund gives every eligible student access to higher education without financial burden. Wage awards and cash transfers are protecting vulnerable households. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund are driving growth in rail, agriculture, and power. Together, these initiatives are laying the foundation for a brighter future for this and future generations.

“These reforms directly benefit Delta Central. As an oil and gas hub, Delta State and our LGAs are seeing record derivation and federal allocations for infrastructure and human capital. As a commercial corridor to Warri Port, we gain from the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and CNG conversion, which lower logistics costs. With a youthful population, we gain from student loans and private investment that needs our workforce.

“Delta Central will gain more when our party continues to shape and fund national priorities. That is why supporting President Tinubu in 2027 is non-negotiable. Continuity means completing projects, providing stability for investors to create jobs for the Urhobo Nation, and maintaining fiscal discipline so projects are not abandoned.

“ I am committed to a united APC in Delta State — one that honours its leaders, rewards loyalty, and wins through performance. I will run a fair campaign and support all APC candidates after the primaries. We must approach 2027 as one family.

“To my brothers and sisters, regardless of political differences, this is a contest of ideas and record, not a battle. I invite everyone to join our quest for a better society today and tomorrow.

“ I entered public service for the greater good and your trust. Every road, school, and job we delivered came from your mandate. I am asking for that mandate once more, not for a title, but out of duty. Urhobo must not be sidelined as Nigeria shapes the next 20 years.

“Today, I declare my candidacy for the Senate to represent Delta Central Senatorial District on the platform of the APC. I do so with humility, experience, and a clear plan to secure our voice and our future. Let us rebuild together. Let us win together. Let us rise together,” the statement read.

*DECLARATION OF INTENTION TO CONTEST THE DELTA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT ELECTION, 2027 ON THE PLATFORM OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) BY SENATOR OVIE OMO-AGEGE, CFR, KSJI*

My beloved people of Delta Central, brothers and sisters of the Urhobo Nation, esteemed leaders of our great party, the APC, our revered kings and traditional rulers, respected elders, women, youths, and all stakeholders.

Driven by patriotic duty, resourceful service, and a hopeful vision for our future, I, Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, hereby declare my intention to contest the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in 2027 on the platform of the APC. This is not a light decision. It is borne out of broad consultations with my family, leaders, and stakeholders across all eight Local Government Areas of Delta Central. It is a response to the humbling calls by our electorate, constituents, professionals, and supporters that I return to the Senate to serve our common good and give unflinching support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Across Delta Central — Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu, Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie, Ethiope East, and Ethiope West — there is clear consensus that the Urhobo Nation deserves an experienced, smart, resourceful, purpose-driven, compassionate, and courageous voice in the Senate once again. After deep reflection on our people’s call, and having sought the face of our Lord Jesus Christ in prayer, I have concluded that service to my people is a divine duty. I therefore humbly yield to their call. This decision is not about me. It is about elevating Delta Central to a place of respect, infuence and action. It is about ensuring the 5th largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria plays its divine role with wisdom and strength in shaping our democracy. Our role in lawmaking, budgeting, and policy must be intentionally engaging and resourceful, not cosmetic, dull, or insipid. From 2015 to 2023, with your support, I had the honour of serving as your Senator and was elected Deputy President of the 9th Senate. By your testimonies, I am humbled that those eight years remain our golden years in parliamentary leadership. With support from the National Assembly and the trust of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, of blessed memory, we brought a modern federal polytechnic to our people; established a National Defence Space School; and secured a state-of-the-art oil and gas industrial park in Urhoboland to create jobs and boost local content. We also attracted the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, to Delta State in recognition of the Ndokwa Nation’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth. Across the district, we rehabilitated and modernised healthcare centres, set up ICT hubs in schools, rebuilt schools, reopened and constructed landing bays for riverine commerce, and improved electricity with transformers and solar streetlights. We delivered empowerment initiatives that moved families from survival to stability. These are the essentials of true representative partnership: understanding how Abuja works and evolving ideas that practically benefit the people who sent us there as guardians of their interests. To God’s glory, together we proved that meaningful federal presence is possible, not fruitless rhetoric, excuses, or labouring in vain to dim the bright lights of the Urhobo Nation. I am answering the overwhelming calls to return to the Senate because Delta Central cannot afford silence. It is time to improve. The Urhobo Nation’s Senate seat must not be silent. That is not our portion. It is a strategic seat that demands purpose and authority — a voice that brings federal projects to our people and commands respect for national progress. We owe our people best-in-class leadership. Elect me, and I will deliver legislative leadership that moves bills from sponsorship to assent: defending Urhobo economic interests, expanding education and healthcare, and strengthening security. With Senate seniority, committee influence, and a national network, I pass laws, not file them. On infrastructure, it is a Senator’s duty to work with the President and the Executive to advance our people’s development. This does not happen by wishful thinking. It requires purpose-driven networking backed by a capacity to support others. I will collaborate with Mr. President, our party’s leadership, the National Assembly, and relevant MDAs to complete ongoing federal projects and attract new ones. My priorities are clear: roads for commerce, power for industries, schools for our children, and hospitals that save lives. Urhoboland will receive its rightful share from the centre.

15 . On jobs, we will advocate dedicated funding for SMEs, artisans, and agro-processors. We will partner with federal agencies to ensure our youth and women are not bystanders in oil, gas, maritime, and digital sectors. Our representation will translate into real, verifiable employment.

On our voice and dignity, count on me to stand for Urhobo interests in every setting: on the floor, in the lobby, and in committees. We will not stay quiet when our culture, land, or people are misrepresented. We will speak with facts, law, and the weight of your mandate. I am running on the platform of the APC because I believe in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. These reforms are tough but essential. Removing subsidies freed resources for Federal, State, and Local Governments. Ending multiple exchange rates killed corruption, restored transparency, and boosted investor confidence. The Presidential CNG Initiative is cutting transport costs nationwide. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund gives every eligible student access to higher education without financial burden. Wage awards and cash transfers are protecting vulnerable households. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund are driving growth in rail, agriculture, and power. Together, these initiatives are laying the foundation for a brighter future for this and future generations. These reforms directly benefit Delta Central. As an oil and gas hub, Delta State and our LGAs are seeing record derivation and federal allocations for infrastructure and human capital. As a commercial corridor to Warri Port, we gain from the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and CNG conversion, which lower logistics costs. With a youthful population, we gain from student loans and private investment that needs our workforce. Delta Central will gain more when our party continues to shape and fund national priorities. That is why supporting President Tinubu in 2027 is non-negotiable. Continuity means completing projects, providing stability for investors to create jobs for the Urhobo Nation, and maintaining fiscal discipline so projects are not abandoned. I am committed to a united APC in Delta State — one that honours its leaders, rewards loyalty, and wins through performance. I will run a fair campaign and support all APC candidates after the primaries. We must approach 2027 as one family. To my brothers and sisters, regardless of political differences, this is a contest of ideas and record, not a battle. I invite everyone to join our quest for a better society today and tomorrow. I entered public service for the greater good and your trust. Every road, school, and job we delivered came from your mandate. I am asking for that mandate once more, not for a title, but out of duty. Urhobo must not be sidelined as Nigeria shapes the next 20 years. Today, I declare my candidacy for the Senate to represent Delta Central Senatorial District on the platform of the APC. I do so with humility, experience, and a clear plan to secure our voice and our future. Let us rebuild together. Let us win together. Let us rise together.

May God bless the Urhobo Nation.

May God bless Delta Central.

May God bless Delta State.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

May God bless the All Progressives Congress.

*Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI(

Deputy President of the 9th Senate and the Obarisi of Urhobo Land.

22nd April, 2026

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