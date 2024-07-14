Residents Cry Out As Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Besiege Delta Communities

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-TRADITIONAL rulers of the Aniomaethnic nationality (Delta North) in Delta State, meeting at Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area, a few weeks ago, raised the alarm over dare-devil operations of profit-making kidnappers, who abduct farmers and other citizens for ransom.

The monarchs, in a communique by the Chairman and Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, and the Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubulu-Unor, Dr. Henry Kikachukwu 1, stated: ”We are alarmed at the devastating menace of insecurity in the land to the extent that our people no longer go to the farm for fear of either being killed or kidnapped.

“Our women are being constantly raped and abused by criminals who have taken the thick forest and bush as their place of abode. Are these issues not enough challenges for our politicians to address?”

Since the clarion call by the monarchs, kidnapping has increased rather than abate in the senatorial district.

The same fate has also befallen Delta Central (Urhobo ethnic nationality) where a group of herder-kidnappers and suspected youths of some communities appear to have conspired to make life more miserable for the people.

10 killed, 50 kidnapped in one year

Despair and anguish have enveloped the people of the Abavo community in the Ika South local government area, following incessant attacks on farmers by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Sunday Vanguard learned that herders had taken over farmlands at Ekwuoma, Okpe, Oyoko, and Obiayima quarters in the Ika area.

Other focal areas of the attacks, according to Awu Elites, a social club of professionals of Abavo origin, are Abavo farmlands, close to the Warri-Itakpe railway line, running through Abavo, Azuowa Quarters of Abavo, and the road linking Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East local government area to Abavo community.

Though reports of attacks by suspected herdsmen started some years ago, the ferocity of the attacks heightened in the last one year, with over 10 persons, including the pioneer Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abavo, Ward 10, Elder Francis Amamosa, killed in their farmlands, and about 50 others kidnapped for ransom-taking.

Last Monday, suspected herdsmen struck in Okpe-Abavo community, invading the home of a 55-year-old farmer, Mr. Friday Jegbefume, shot him dead, and kidnapped his wife.

The kidnappers demanded N20 million ransom for the release of the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Anthonia Jegbefume.

Farmers afraid to go to farm – Onyeibe, Abavo President-General

President-General of Abavo Clan Union, Pastor Justin Onyeibe, told Sunday Vanguard: “It has been a time of terror by herdsmen. Our people no longer go to their farms; many have been kidnapped, our women have been raped and many persons have been killed. We have not been able to start a new farming season.

“We have gone to see the Commissioner of Police two times, we have gone to see the Area Commander in Ika South, and we have gone to see the Divisional Police Officer, DPO. We have written several petitions to the police, calling on them to comb the bushes and fish out the killer-herdsmen.

”Our vigilantes are trying, but their best have not yielded any result because the weapons they (suspected herdsmen) carry sophisticated ones. What do we have to fight them, cutlasses and hoes?

”We appeal to the state government to establish an army barracks in this axis so that they can help us chase these people away.

“They lay siege in the bush and any person that comes to the farm, if they see him, they will kidnap him and if the person resists, they kill him. Since August last year, they have killed over 10 persons and kidnapped more than 50 persons, including a former DPO of Abavo.

“Presently, we hardly sleep with our eyes closed, we no longer carry out our legitimate activities; businesses are gone to the extent that people are afraid to even come to Abavo. The school system is also affected because teachers no longer feel safe to come from other places because of the problem”.

We are grounded – Okpu, Abavo vigilante member

A member of the Abavo Security Committee, Felix Okpu, on his part, said: Everything is grounded. At this time last year, our women were selling okro daily, but nothing is happening now.

“Everybody is indoors; you cannot go to the farm. Even if you have 10 acres of land you cultivated, you cannot go and harvest your produce because by the time you are kidnapped, they will bill you two to three million naira and where will you get the money from?

“That money is not available; we cannot even afford dane guns to confront these people. When you go to the farm, you go with a cutlass, so what can you do with a cutlass to a man with AK 47? It is a big problem. We are helpless, we need the intervention of the state government and the Inspector General of Police”.

They now come from the bush to our homes – Okonta, Abavo Sec-General

Similarly, the Secretary General of the Abavo Clan Union, Vincent Okonta, called on the state government to come to their aid, saying: “If we are left alone to battle hunger because of what is happening, nobody knows the fate of any Abavo indigene by this time next year.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com