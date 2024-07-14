Onuesoke Knocks Tinubu On Creation Of Ministry Of Livestock Development

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has expressed disappointment over the Federal Government creation of Ministry of Livestock Development.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently announced the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development at the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the Council of Chambers of the State House in the nation’s capital of Abuja. However, a minister to spearhead and guide the ministry is yet to be announced at this time.

Reacting to the development while addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke said the creation of the new ministry was counterproductive, stressing that there was no need expanding avenues where public funds will be pilfered, considering that there are many ministries that are underperforming.

The PDP Chieftain who queried the difference and function between Ministry of Livestock Development and Ministry of Agriculture, advised that instead of creating Ministry of Livestock development, it would have been better for the Government to create full fledge Ministry of Science and Statistics where scientists and technologists can be engage in research for the development of the country.

“I am disappointed in the Federal Government for the establishment of the Ministry Of Livestock. So what are the functions of the Ministry of Agriculture? There is a department and division in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for Livestock. Then of what use is this new Ministry?

“Instead of the creation of the Ministry of Livestock and Development why not go for full fledge creation of Federal Ministry of Research and Statistic where scientists and technologists will be engage in research for the development of the country. I felt so disappointed by President Bola Tinubu. He is taking us back. I thought he came to restructure the country, but what he is doing now is de-restructuring the country.

“It is quite unfortunate that as at this time when Nigeria suppose to reduce the cost of governance, somebody is coming up to set up a Ministry of Live stock to take care of ‘Malu’. Maybe after this, they will now talk of creation of Ministry of Goat Live stock or chicken. What I am seeing is that the Ministry of Live Stock Development is created purely for cattle rearers. Why did they not combine this thing in one Ministry?” he queried.

Onuesoke recalled that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been in existence with a department for livestock development, stressing that instead of creating this new Ministry, the government should summon the courage to implement all the existing policies already made for livestock development in Oronsaye Report which stakeholders are agitating should be implemented.

“I am disappointed in this present government. I thought they came to restructure the country. I am seeing the end time of APC,” he disclosed.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com