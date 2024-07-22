FG To Raise Osubi Airport To International Standard

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal Government has put plans in place to upgrade the Osubi Airport in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area near Effurun, Delta to international standard.

This was disclosed by Chief Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development during the commissioning of newly constructed Police slStation at the Osubi Airport, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

Olorogun Keyamo who was represented by Olorogun Voke Oshasha his Special Adviser on Political Matters also inaugurated a Fuel Depot at the Airport.

Addressing newsmen shortly after cutting the tape, Olorogun Keyamo said that the project would enhance safety and security in the Airport.

Accordng to Olorogun Keyamo, “the Osubi Airport Manager, Mr Winston Egwuatu has done very well in keeping with the safety standards of Nigeria Airports.

“This initiative will enhance the safety of passengers in the airport in particular and the Osubi Community in general.

“We are already working on the expansion of the Osubi Airport to an international standard, it is a process.”

Earlier, Mr. Egwuatu, Manager, Osubi Airport said that the construction of the Police Station was borne out of the dire need for the physical presence of police in the Airport.

Mr. Egwuatu said that the presence of police would help to address civil issues that may arise within and around the airport facilities.

According to him, the provision of the befitting facility will enable the police to carryout its statutory duties as obtainable in other airports in Nigeria.

The Airport Manager disclosed that the Police Station was constructed from the meagre Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Airport.

Mr. Egwuatu added, “the completion of the Police Station is a milestone that represents our commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of passengers, stakeholders, concessionaires and the airport’s host community.

“The Police Station symbolises our dedication to providing a secured environment where everyone can strive, fostering partnerships and building trust between the law enforcement agents, airport community and the public

“The edifice is a modern state-of-the-art facility with one Divisional Police Officer’s office; two cells (male and female), one Armoury; Constable Counter; one Interrogation Room; one Divisional Crime Officer(DCO)office and a general toilet.”

Mr. Egwuatu noted the Osubi Airport had operated without a Police Station for the past 25 years.

He further disclosed that the Airport Management, under the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was able to change the narrative

after 11 months of painstaking sacrifice and commitment.

He expressed his appreciation to Mrs. Olubunmi Kukuth, Managing Director/Chief Executive (MD/CE) of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) for her human and material support to ensuring that the Presidential directive on Osubi Airport was achieved.

Speaking further, the Airport Manager further disclosed that the Osubi Airport was established in 1999 to serve exploration activities of the Petroleum industry with a Public Private Partnership structure.

He added, “in February 2020, the Federal Government ordered it’s closure due to safety, security and debt issues leading to the airport not operating for 17 months.

“Former Minister of Aviation, acting on the directives of the then President, mandated FAAN and other critical agencies to liaise with the NNPCL.

“To put measure in place for an interim management of the airport pending appointment of competent operator by the Joint Venture partners.

“Fderal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government deployed a team of 22 officers led by me as the Airport Manager to commence operation on March 29, 2021,” Egwuatu said.

In her remark, Mrs Kuku thanked Chief Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for the current innovations in the aviation industry.

Mrs. Kuku who was represented by Mrs. Joke Olatunji, General Manager, Operation, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also commended Mr. Egwuatu, Airport Manager, Osubi for the feat, “you have set the pace and I believe other airports will follow suit.”

Also speaking, Hon. Isaiah Esiovwa, Chairman, Okpe Local Government Area thanked the management and staff of the airport for the laudable project.

On his part, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Maj.-Gen.Felix Mujakperuo (rtd) thanked the management for transforming the Osubi Airport.

The royal father who was represented by Chief Michael Affe noted that the airport had brought relief to the Delta residents, adding, “before now, we use to travel to Benin City in Edo Statecto board planes. This airport has brought a lot of relief and advantages to us and we pray, it continues to expand.”

Highlights of the event was the cutting of tape as well as traditional dance by the Ema Royal Troupe of Urhoboland.

Independent

