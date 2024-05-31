Celebrating Life And Achievements Of An Amazon, Prof Rukevwe Ugwumba At 54

Share This





















By Shedrack Onitsha,

LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As the sun rises on this remarkable day, we celebrate not just another year, but the life and achievements of an extraordinary individual—Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba. As she turns 54, we honor her exceptional contributions to medicine, and public health, and her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.

Today, we celebrate not just another woman, but a remarkable woman, an esteemed professional, and a true humanitarian, Ruky as fondly called by friends and associates. Professor Ugwumba’s life is a testament to dedication, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others. A woman whose major drive is to see others happy and living a fulfilled life.

A Pillar in Family Medicine and Public Health

Professor Ugwumba, affectionately known as Dr. Love, has established herself as a cornerstone in the field of Family Medicine. As a professor at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine in Canada, she imparts knowledge and wisdom to future generations of doctors. Her special interest in Public Health and Infectious Diseases has guided her illustrious career, making a profound impact in Canada and beyond.

A Distinguished Career of Service and Leadership

Dr. Ugwumba’s career is marked by a series of prestigious roles and accolades. She served as the Consultant to the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly in Abuja from 2015 to 2019, where her efforts helped shape policies for accessible and affordable healthcare for all Nigerians. As the Special Adviser on Health Monitoring to the Governor of Delta State from 2011 to 2015, she championed programs that significantly improved maternal and child health, reduced mortality rates, and enhanced healthcare access.

Her academic journey began with an MB BS degree from the University of Benin, where she graduated with honours and was the Best Student in Internal Medicine. She furthered her education at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, receiving the Langley Memorial Prize for the Best Master’s Thesis. Her extensive qualifications include full registration with the General Medical Council of the UK, membership in the Royal College of General Practitioners, and fellowship with the College of Family Physicians of Canada.

A Lifelong Commitment to Healthcare and Education

Professor Ugwumba’s impact extends beyond her administrative and clinical roles. She is an examiner for medical students, resident doctors, and foreign medical graduates in Canada, shaping the future of medical practice with her expertise and compassion. Her humanitarian efforts are evident through her kind bedside manner and dedication to patient care, earning her the moniker “Dr. Love.”

Transformative Initiatives and Global Impact

Throughout her career, Prof. Ugwumba has spearheaded initiatives that have left a lasting legacy. From supervising public hearings that led to significant health bills in Nigeria to addressing the EU ban on Nigerian dry bean exports, her work has been pivotal. In Delta State, her leadership in health monitoring resulted in groundbreaking programs for hypertension, diabetes, cancer screening, maternal and child health, and communicable disease prevention.

A Beacon of Hope and Empowerment

As a triple chief, Professor Ugwumba holds the titles Obor’esiri and Ugochukwutumnonye, reflecting her status as a healer and a divinely blessed individual. Her deep-rooted commitment to service is further exemplified by her NGO, the Jesu-Marie Empowerment Foundation. Through this organization, she provides education, skills acquisition, and health services, empowering communities and fostering positive change.

Over the years, Prof. Ugwumba through her philanthropic gestures has empowered over 1000 women and youths across the three Senatorial Districts of Delta State. This gives her a strong grassroot political base amongst the women folks and the youths whom she easily connects with.

In The Political Landscape

Going into the 2019 general elections, Prof. Ugwumba was one of the frontrunners for House Representative

ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC, for Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency slots, and for the intricate crisis in the party at that time which robbed her of the ticket, the story could have been different today. Even with these momentary setbacks, she remained undoubtedly a loyal and committed member of the APC in Delta.

As a chieftain of the party in Delta, she did not only deploy her network of supporters across the state for the 2019 elections. She was one of the most visible faces throughout the APC Presidential and Governorship elections campaign traversing the lengths and breaths of Delta State with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege with the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, mobilizing women and youths, her efforts and that of others gave the party a very good outing in the last elections.

Though, Prof. Ugwumba has not been fairly treated by the party that she has given so much of her time and resources in serving, she has remained in the forefront in the quest to having a united and stronger APC in Delta State ahead of 2027 elections.

A woman of immense capacity, which if fully engaged by the leadership of her party, will be a great assets to the APC and Nigeria at large, because she has so much on her sleeves to offer.

A Personal Tribute

Today, we celebrate a remarkable woman, an esteemed professional, and a true humanitarian, Professor Rukevwe (Ruky) Ugwumba, as she marks her 54th birthday. Professor Ugwumba’s life is a testament to dedication, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others.

Beyond her professional achievements, Professor Ugwumba is a loving wife to Emeka Ugwumba and a devoted mother. Her life is a testament to the power of compassion, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Today, as we celebrate her 54th birthday, we honour not only her professional milestones but also the profound impact she has made on countless lives globally.

Professor Rukevwe Ugwumba, you are a true Amazon—a beacon of hope, a healer of the land, and an inspiration to all. Happy Birthday! May your journey continue to be filled with success, joy, and the fulfilment of your noble mission.

Shedrack Onitsha, A Media and PR Consultant writes from Ughelli, Delta State

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com