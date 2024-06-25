RealWarriPikin Shuns Davido’s Wedding Ceremony..See Reasons

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Nigerian Stand Up Comedian, Actor, MC and Show Host, RealWarriPikin has taken to social media to reveal why she won’t be attending Davido’s wedding ceremony which is scheduled to take place today being Tuesday the 25th day of June, 2024.

In a video recently shared on her official instagram page, RealWarriPikin revealed that Davido called her to invite her to his wedding but she told him she won’t be able to come because of her forthcoming show.

"In her Words"

“For those of una wey dey attend David marriage tomorrow, we wey dey watch online dey depend on una, we are solely relying on you. Unfortunately when David called me and asked me to send my address that he’s coming through with my invite, I was like ‘David, my comedy show dey happen on the 28th June in Abuja, I need to stay back and plan my show’. It felt really bad but it is what it is”, RealWarriPikin said

