Stakeholders Advise Delta Govt To Address Growing Crisis Of Unregulated Land Acquisition

LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Stakeholders have urged the Delta State Government to urgently address the growing crisis of unregulated land acquisition, warning that fraudulent practices and unchecked transactions are displacing families, eroding cultural heritage, and fueling unrest across communities.

The call was made on Thursday in Asaba during the 12th anniversary celebration of Ndokwa Reporters, which also featured the unveiling of its flagship annual policy platform, the BEL Dialogue. The maiden edition of the dialogue was themed: “Development or Displacement: Understanding the Cost of Unregulated Land Acquisition in Our Communities – The Role of Government and Traditional Institutions in Safeguarding Community Lands.”

Participants at the forum called for a comprehensive review of the 1978 Land Use Act, which they described as riddled with loopholes and misuse. They stressed that without reforms, local communities will remain vulnerable to land grabbing by powerful interests, external developers, and criminal actors.

Chairman of the dialogue and former lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, PhD, underscored the urgency of tackling the problem. He cited the recent protest by the Umuseti Community of Utagba Uno in Ndokwa West over unauthorized land sales as evidence of the crisis.

“The theme of this dialogue is not only timely but urgent,” Ossai said. “While development brings opportunities, reckless land acquisitions displace families, erode cultural heritage, and destabilize communities. This dialogue is therefore a call to explore sustainable processes for land acquisition, identify best practices, and foster collaboration among government agencies, traditional institutions, civil society, and community members.”

Ossai also recalled that the Land Use Act of 1978 vested all land within a state in the governor, who holds it in trust for the people. He stressed the importance of ensuring transparency in both Statutory Rights of Occupancy (urban areas) and Customary Rights of Occupancy (rural communities), noting that all valid transactions require the governor’s consent.

The event brought together a diverse mix of policymakers, civil society leaders, property developers, and communication experts. Among the key discussants were Godfrey Chukwudifu Osakwe, FNIPR, a communications strategist and environmental advocate; Barr. Thomas Otunuya Anigara, lawyer and journalist; Chief Monday Ogheneruona Itoghor, environmentalist and GIS expert; Tpl. Oguafor Innocent Ifeanyi, chartered town planner; Odih Christian Udoka, aide to the traditional ruler of Okpanam Community; Esv. Mike Mbagwu, FNIVS, estate surveyor; and Prince Michael O. Orji, Esq. Collectively, they stressed the urgent need for the Delta State Government to take decisive steps to restore order in land acquisition and administration across the state.

In his keynote address, Mr. Emmanuel O. Enebeli, President and CEO of BEL Media Consult Limited, publishers of Ndokwa Reporters, described the event as “historic.” He traced the medium’s journey since its launch on May 3, 2013, and reaffirmed its mission of promoting accountability in governance and amplifying grassroots voices.

“Our stories must be told by us, not for us,” Enebeli said. “If we fail to support our own storytellers, we risk having our realities erased or misrepresented. Development thrives when stories of progress, struggles, and resilience are told by those who live them.”

Enebeli announced that the BEL Dialogue will now hold annually every May, serving as a policy and development platform to strengthen collaboration between communities, government, and civil society.

“It is our hope that by the end of today’s dialogue, our discussants and guests will present practical, people-focused policy recommendations to guide responsible and inclusive development,” Enebeli said.

The session, which featured robust exchanges between panelists and the audience, is expected to produce a communiqué outlining strategies for transparent and sustainable land administration in Delta State

Notable guests included Delta State Governor’s aides: Mr. Olisa Ifejika (Public Enlightenment on Projects and Policies), Mr. Felix Ofou (New Media), and Mr. Norbert Chiazor (Media), representative of Barr. Bridget Anyafulu, representing the Oshimili South Constituency, Mr Edward Ogude, a retired Deputy Manager in Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba and Media representatives, women groups and youths.

