Eight Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of  Delta Police Officer In His Apartment

LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Eight armed robbery suspects has been arrested for allegedly killing Delta State police officer, DSP Sunday Okoebor after breaking into his apartment in the midnight.

The killers who disguised as operative of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) shot the officer on his head.

The police in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe said, “On 28/11/2023 at about 0330 hours, one DSP Sunday Okoebor attached to the Command X-Squad was shot dead at his apartment.

“The late officer was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who broke into his apartment in the guise of being EFCC Operatives and on noticing he was a Police officer, he was shot in the head. The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass immediately detailed tactical teams to go all out for the suspects.

“At about 0630 hours of same date, the reinforcement comprising of the Command’s Joint Security Outfit A.K.A Operation Delta Hawk arrested eight suspects who have confessed to the act and murder of the late police officer.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass on behalf of the command commiserate with the family of the late officer and assures them of justice.

“Members of the public are advised to desist from spreading false news and urged to reach out to the command for clarification before going to the media.”

The Command however debunked misleading viral WhatsApp post making the rounds that the PPRO Delta State command was shot dead at his apartment.

“The Command is aware of a misleading viral WhatsApp post making the rounds that the PPRO Delta State command was shot dead at his apartment. The command wishes to debunk this false news in totality and advises members of the public to completely disregard it,” the statement read.

