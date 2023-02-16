BEDC Begins Enumeration Of Unmetered Customers In Delta, Edo,Ekiti, Ondo States

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) said it has begun the enumeration of all its metered and unmetered customers, in a bid to deploy meters and transformers to eliminate estimated billing in its franchise states.

Announcing this in a statement endorsed by the Head, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Enumeration, Dr Felix Nkeki, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Benin, BEDC said that the enumeration exercise was aimed at gathering accurate information about its customers in its franchise states of Edo, Ekiti, Delta and Ondo.

Nkeki explained that the exercise was geared towards improving accuracy of billing, improving quality supply, prompt response to fault and proper planning of network expansion.

He appealed to customers to co-operate with the enumerators who would be going to customers premises in the four states by responding promptly to request for completion of enumeration forms, adding that the exercise was in compliance with the directive from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)/

“And the exercise will serve as an opportunity to access and accurately deploy transformers and other electrical fittings to our customers. The information required is not sensitive. They include landlord and tenants’ names, contact information, house numbers, street names and addresses amongst others, Nkeki said.

It would be recalled that the Managing Director of BEDC, Henry Ajagbawa, had during a recent visit to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, solicited support to begin enumeration in Delta communities.

According to Ajagbawa, the effort was to ascertain the actual numbers of its customers and the unmetered population.

Tribune