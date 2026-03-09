Police Uncover Local Firearms Manufacturing Depot In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police command revealed that it has uncovered suspected illegal firearms fabricated workshop at Emuhu Community in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Report made available by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe disclosed that the operatives of the Raiders Squad of the Delta State Police Command, acting on credible intelligence arrested a suspected illegal firearm fabricator and recovered locally manufactured guns and equipment used in the production of firearms.

He said the the operation was carried out in the early hours of 06 March 2026 at about 0500hrs at Emuhu Community in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State by operatives of the Raiders Squad led by the Commander, Raiders Squad, SP Akanya Agbogha, adding that the team raided a suspected firearm manufacturing depot following credible intelligence.

According to him, “during the operation, one Friday Ojei (male, 59 years) was arrested. A search of the premises led to the recovery of four locally fabricated guns. Also recovered were one welding machine, one drilling machine, one grinding machine, and assorted metal pipes suspected to be used in the fabrication of firearms. The suspect is currently in custody, while an investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the illegal firearm production network.”:

In a separate development operatives of the Ovwian-Aladja Police Station, acting on credible intelligence about illicit drug activities along Oruworowh Road, Udu, conducted a targeted raid led by the Divisional Crime Officer, in collaboration with members of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Group.

The operation, Edafe explained resulted in the arrest of one Esther Etafo (female, 43 years), adding that search of the premises led to the recovery of various quantities of suspected hard drugs, including cannabis (weed), kolos, ice, loud, and fermented Indian hemp.

“Also recovered were three blenders suspected to be used in processing the substances and the sum of ?55,000, believed to be proceeds from the illicit drug trade. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation, while further investigation is ongoing,” he disclosed

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, commended the professionalism and vigilance displayed by the operatives involved in these operations. He urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information that will aid ongoing efforts to rid the State of criminal elements.

He said the Command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents across Delta State.

