Oborevwori Salutes Ex-President Of AFN  Solomon Ogba At 66

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LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to veteran sports administrator, Chief Solomon Ogba, on the occasion of his 66th birth anniversary.

Ogba, a former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and current Vice-President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, clocks 66 on May 1.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori lauded Ogba for his immense contributions to the growth and development of athletics and sports administration in Nigeria.

The governor described Ogba as a seasoned sports administrator whose leadership in the AFN helped to reposition Nigerian athletics on the global stage, noting that his wealth of experience continues to impact positively on the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

Oborevwori commended the Delta-born sports icon for his unwavering commitment to excellence, dedication to youth development, and his role in nurturing talents that have brought honour to Nigeria in international competitions.

He noted that Ogba’s service in various sporting capacities, including his current role with the Nigeria Olympic Committee, reflects his passion for advancing sports and promoting national unity through athletic engagement.

The governor expressed confidence that Ogba’s vast experience and leadership would continue to inspire the next generation of sports administrators and athletes across the country.

While wishing him good health, long life, and continued service to the nation, Oborevwori urged him to sustain his contributions toward the development of sports in Nigeria.

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