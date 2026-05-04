Ogidi Killing: Police Handover Case File Of  Indicted Officers To AGF For Prosecution, Hunt Fleeing Suspects

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LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Police Force has said it has handed over the case file of the four officers involved in the extrajudicial killing of a suspect to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for vetting and prosecution.

Force spokesperson Anthony Okon at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday said the handover followed ratification of the officers’ dismissal by the Police Service Commission.

Mr Okon, a deputy commissioner of police, said the Force would “cooperate fully” with the AGF’s office to ensure that the matter was prosecuted to its logical conclusion before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Extra-judicial killing

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a police officer, Nuhu Usman, and three others were filmed publicly shooting a handcuffed man to death in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The erring officers, Mr Usman, an assistant superintendent of police, and three other unnamed personnel were initially arrested over the matter and subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for disciplinary action.

The police in Delta State later identified the executed victim as Mene Ogidi, a 28-year-old man.

Last week, the police confirmed that the indicted officers, who were attached to Effurun Division in Delta State, have been dismissed after their action was found to have constituted professional misconduct and abuse of office.

Manhunt for fleeing suspects

PREMIUM TIMES earlier gathered that the executed suspect, Mr Ogidi, was arrested and executed by Mr Usman and his team members over a delivered parcel which contained a pistol.

During the press conference on Sunday, Mr Okon said Mr Ogidi had received the parcel from a friend in Yenagoa, Bayelsa which was delivered to him by a driver.

The spokesperson explained that after receiving the parcel, the now deceased victim proceeded to a motor park to waybill the parcel to Sapele with the name, address, and phone number of the intended receiver written on it.

He added that when the parcel was searched, it was found to contain a fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of 9mm live ammunition

According to him, Nigerians who witnessed the incident, held the victim and subsequently contacted the police.

“Nuhu Usman, an Assistant Superintendents of Police and members of his team responded and arrived at the scene and the suspect was formally handed over to the team

“At that point, rather than follow established police rules of engagement and standard operational procedures, Usman shot and killed the unarmed, already-apprehended suspect,” Mr Okon said.

He said the Force has deployed tactical team to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the fleeing suspects involved in the extrajudicial killing.

Mr Okon said the Force had also put a coordinated investigative measures in place to track down the suspects.

The Force spokesperson said the fleeing suspects include the driver who delivered the parcel from Yenagoa and the two members of the vigilante group involved in the case.

(NAN)

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