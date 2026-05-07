University Don Urges Journalist To Act As ‘Watch Dogs Rather Than Lapdogs Of Those In Power’

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LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lecturer in Denis Osadebay University, Delta State, Dr. Gideon Isikah has journalists to act as ‘Watchdogs rather rather than lapdog\s of those in power.

Isika gave the advise during an events organise by members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) in Asaba, Delta state.

Isika who was the guest lecturer at the program said, “Journalists must rise above political pressure, propaganda and ethical lapses to uphold truth and foster national cohesion. He advised media practioners to use their tools as journalists to prevent conflicts and embarked on Peace building.

Speaking during the event tagged: ‘Journalism as a Tool for Conflict Prevention and Peace Building’ held at DOPF Secretariat in Asaba, Delta State, Isikah advised journalists to use their tools in making Nigeria to work positively.

He described the theme of the lecture as timely now that Nigeria’s democracy is increasingly under strain due to persistent conflict, insecurity, and governance challenges.

According to him, “Conflict is not entirely negative if properly handled as it can lead to lasting solutions but when mismanaged, it results in chaos, distrust, and underdevelopment. The media has a duty to guide society toward constructive outcomes. As journalists, they must have respect for truth because it is the right of the public to know the truth from the journalist.”

“Journalists have all it takes to shape society in the right direction, but many have failed to mount sustained pressure on government to ensure transparency and accountability.”

The Don lamented credibility, misinformation and sensationalism by some medium houses over lack of verification that has become prevalent in digital reporting.

“Credibility is the cornerstone of journalism and without trustworthiness and expertise, the profession becomes nothing more than a distorted narratives.”

Criticising what he described as begging-bowl journalism and the tendency to package political office holders, Isika urged practitioners to act as watchdogs rather than lapdogs of those in power.

“Journalists must resist pseudo-reality, reject manipulation, and refuse to sacrifice truth for personal gain or political convenience,” he said.

As journalists we must adhere strictly to global ethical standards, that includes accuracy, fairness, balance, and respect for diversity, while avoiding discrimination and inflammatory reporting that could escalate tensions.

“We must use our medium to promote dialogue, emphasise shared national values, and encourage and facilitate constructive conversations through talk shows, press engagements, and community forums aimed at reducing tensions.

“With journalists acting in good conscience and upholding professional ethics, national rebirth is possible.

“I want media practitioners to see themselves as critical stakeholders in nation-building because the survival and progress of Nigeria depend largely on the integrity and courage of its press.” He said.

On his part, the Executive Assistant, New Media to Delta State Governor, Comrade Felix Ofou, commended DOPF for being an independent forum but we must expand the space for credibility and regulations.

“You cannot be a successful journalist when you are not independent as financial independence is the heart of the job and that’s why the idea of DOPF resonates well with me.”

Others who spoke in the event were, Fred Oghenesivbe Latimore, DG Delta State Orientation, Mrs Tracy Director of National Orientation, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, Delta State Chairman of NUJ and NAWOJ Chairperson Comrade Sonia Unobunjo and others.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, Comrade Emmanuel Enebeli held that, DOPF is made up of qualified journalists with the aim of upholding ethical standards to online journalism practice.

He disclosed that members are registered on this forum based on their qualifications, professionalism and their medium is registered with Cooperate Affairs Commissions.

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