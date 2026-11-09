OK Movement Demands Probe Into Alleged Attack On NDC Supporter In Asaba  As Violence During Campaign Rises

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Obi/Kwankwaso (OK) Movement has demanded an immediate investigation into the alleged attack on Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during their One Million Man March in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The Delta Coordinator of the Movement, Mr Favour Emerue, made the demand at a news conference on Saturday.

Emerue called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, including their alleged sponsors and financiers.

He alleged that armed hoodlums disrupted the peaceful procession, attacking participants with sticks, knives, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

He said several supporters sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving medical attention in hospitals across Delta.

Emerue also said many of the party’s campaign vehicles were vandalised during the incident.

He described the incident as an assault on democratic participation and citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and association.

According to him, the massive turnout of NDC supporters from Delta’s 25 local government areas might have unsettled political opponents.

He said those behind the incident resorted to violence because they could not match the party’s growing popularity and political momentum.

The coordinator urged Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to order a comprehensive, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident.

He also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.

Emerue urged security agencies to guarantee the safety of political actors and ensure campaigns were conducted without intimidation.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media practitioners and religious leaders to condemn political violence.

He also appealed to the international community to monitor developments and support efforts to protect democratic participation in Nigeria.

Emerue urged NDC supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, and warned them against taking retaliatory steps.

He advised party faithful to channel their grievances through lawful means and express their political choices through the ballot.

He reaffirmed the importance of peaceful political campaigns, stressing that violence had no place in a democracy.

Emerue emphasised that every political party deserved the freedom to mobilise supporters and participate in democratic activities without intimidation.

Daily Trust reports that the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has also complained about a series of attacks on its supporters this campaign season.

DailyTrust

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