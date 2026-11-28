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LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The proclaimed Delta North senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, is facing a legal challenge at the Federal High Court in Asaba regarding the validity of his candidacy ahead of the January 2027 general elections.

The lawsuit was filed by Mr. Nwanne Utomi, who is contesting Ochei’s emergence as the NDC flagbearer for the Delta North Senatorial District. According to court filings and party reports, Utomi maintains that he is the rightful candidate, citing his victory in the party’s primary election held on May 29, 2026. Field reports from the exercise indicate that Utomi secured the highest number of votes at the polls. However, he alleges that his name was subsequently substituted with Ochei’s under a purported consensus arrangement—a decision that prompted him to seek legal redress. Vowing to pursue the case, Utomi stated that his mandate cannot be stolen in broad daylight.

Party insiders disclosed that Ochei, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, defected to the NDC in May 2026 and was granted a special party waiver on May 28—just one day before the primary—to contest the senatorial ticket. Sources familiar with the litigation noted that Utomi’s legal team is anchoring its argument on Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026, which stipulates mandatory party membership and register submission timelines of at least 21 days prior to a primary election.

A political observer close to the developments suggested that the outcome of the suit could significantly reshape the Delta North senatorial race. Drawing parallels to recent pre-election disqualifications—including legal precedents involving former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege—the source noted that if the court nullifies Ochei’s candidacy, Utomi would likely emerge as the substantive NDC candidate to face former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2027 general election.

Ochei’s Exit from the APC

Ochei’s entry into the NDC followed a contentious exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Before defecting, Ochei positioned himself as a foundational party builder who had been pushed aside by incoming defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He emphasized his 11-year commitment since 2016, noting that he helped build the APC in Delta State when it was locally unpopular.

In interviews with TheCable and Arise News, Ochei accused former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his PDP allies of taking over the APC’s state structures and sidelining long-standing members, adding that internal party tickets had already been pre-assigned to the incoming bloc.

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