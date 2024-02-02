Warri: Two Delta Lawmakers, Stakeholders Call For Arrest Wado City Agitators

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Members representing Warri South state constituencies 1 and 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Augustine Uroye and Benson Obire, have condemned and called for the arrest of proponents of Wado City.

Joining the condemnation and call for the arrest of erring persons were leaders of Okere and Agbarha communities as well as other critical stakeholders.

The call was made at an emergency security meeting held on Monday at the office of the chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the council’s chairman, Dr. Michael Tidi, also came out with a mandate for security agencies to apprehend anyone fomenting trouble in Warri, over clamour for Wado City.

The stakeholders also included the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, Special Adviser to Governor Oborevwori on Niger Delta Affairs, Griftson Omatsuli, other aides to the governor on Community Development, representatives of the Nigerian Army, DSS, police, Okere and Agbarha communities to join hands in curtailing possible crisis.

They noted that henceforth, only billboards authorised by the government should be mounted in Warri by any individual or organisation.

They also emphasised that it is the prerogative of government and security agencies to clamp down on any form of illegality as well as maintain law and order at all times.

