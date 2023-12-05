Warri, Effurun, Uvwie LGA To Experience Eight-Day Blackout-BEDC

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri and Effurun in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas of Delta State will witness eight days of blackout from Monday, December 4 to Monday, December 11, 2023.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company disclosed this in a statement issued by BEDC, Warri Region, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Sunday night.

According to the statement, the planned weeklong power outage is to enable the electricity distribution company to effect a major repair on its panel circuit breakers at Okoloba.

The statement partly reads, “This is to inform our esteemed customers, that we are replacing the old 11KV Indoor Panel Circuit Breakers at Okoloba ISS, tomorrow Monday 4th December 2023, and to be completed on or before 11th December 2023.

“The affected areas include, PTI, Airport Road, Sapele Road, Effurun, and Warri environs respectively.

“Please kindly bear with us, as BEDC is committed to serving you better”.

PUNCH Online reports that Warri and Effurun metropolis only recovered from about two weeks of BEDC blackout just last week.

Punch

