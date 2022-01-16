Two ‘Fake’ EFCC Officials Arrested In Ughelli For Extortion

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two fake officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are in police net in Delta State for alleged extortion.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the duo were nabbed by operatives of Delta State Police Command at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, as they allegedly impersonated as EFCC officials.

It was gathered that the suspects were rounded up on Wednesday evening, while interrogating customers in a popular hotel in Ughelli metropolis.

Witnesses said that “the suspects drove into the hotel, went straight into the reception and after a while came out and started interrogating customers, demanding the particulars of their vehicles and what they do for a living”.

However, one of the customers reportedly refused to disclose his identity, an incident which created a scene and drew the attention of some police officers who were around the hotel premises.

The police officers who waded in were said to have interrogated the duo and one of them claimed to be an official of the EFCC.

But when the policemen demanded for his identity card, he only told them that he was not with it while the other suspect recounted saying he was a transporter hired by the first suspect.

Sources said that it was at that point that the two suspects were both arrested by the policemen who took them to the Ughelli Police Station.

When contacted over the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests.

“Some suspects were arrested based on information that they were parading themselves as EFCC personnel. They denied the allegation. Investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO stated.

Punch