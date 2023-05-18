Twin Brother Of Killed  Policeman Attached To Delta Govt House Slumps, Dies

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Double tragedy as an unconfirmed report has indicated that the twin brother of Solomon, a policeman of Counter Terrorising Unit attached to the Delta State Government House, Asaba killed in Rivers State an ambush slumped and died when the news of his brother’s death was broken to him.

Solomon was reported to have been shot dead by unknown gunmen when their vehicle ran into gunmen ambush while he and others were on a mission to Rivers State.

The source said, “Some members of CTU in Government House went for a mission in Rivers State on Friday, and ran into an ambush by unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen shot at their vehicle, they retaliated and unfortunately, Solomon was shot dead while other members of the team escaped.

“It is sad for Solomon to die in the mission. Solomon was among the police team that escaped last February incident when unknown gunmen killed three policemen on the entourage of Governor Okowa.”

An unconfirmed report indicated that Solomon’s twin brother slumped and died when the news of his death was broken to him.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying the convoy ran into the gunmen while they were operating.

Punch