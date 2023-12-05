Three Young Boys In Police Net Over Barber’s Death In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three persons have been arrested in Delta State over the killing of a barber following a fight in the deceased shop.

This was revealed on Monday, December 4, 2023, by the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe.

Narrating what happened, Edafe wrote on his X:“Three young boys in Eku Delta State contracted a barber in Abraka for #15,000. The barber said he was too busy, so the boys asked for a refund. The barber refunded #5,000 promising to pay the balance the next day.

“The three boys later went to his shop, to make their dreads, a fight ensued between them and the barber, during which one of them used an iron mopping stick to hit the barber.

“He was rushed to the hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.”

The Police spokesperson added that the three suspects are presently at State CID Asaba.

Guardian-Nigeria

