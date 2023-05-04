Students, Stakeholders, Youths  Protest Against Renaming of Delta School Of Marine Tech.

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Students of Delta State School of Marine Technology (DESOMATECH), Burutu on Wednesday protested against the renaming of the school by the Delta State Government.

It was reported last week that the Delta State House of Assembly unanimously passed a bill seeking to establish the Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu, following a bill to repeal the Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, law 2006.

The lawmakers noted that the bill when passed into law, would help upgrade the current status of the school to an institution with the capacity to award of Higher National Diploma (HND).

Deliberating on the merits of the bill, the lawmakers unanimously voted for the school to be upgraded to a polytechnic for the institution to have increased chance of enhanced funding.

The move to rename the institution has now been greeted with agitations as concerned stakeholders, youths and students of the school protested against the change of name of the school to Delta State Polytechnic.

The protesters took to the streets of Burutu, headquarters of Burutu local government area to demand a reversal of the ‘suspicious and inimical’ move change of the school’s name under the guise of an upgrade.

The protesters, who bore placards with varying inscriptions such as “no marine, no school; no marine, no polytechnic”, demanded for the school to be renamed Delta State Marine Polytechnic and not Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu.

They explained that they were not protesting against the upgrade of the school but for the institution to retain it’s status as a marine institute.

The Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu was established as state-owned Monotechnic in 2006.

