Sheriff Oborevwori Is The  Ideal Peoples’ Leader-Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described the present Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Delta State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as a grassroot leader whose emergence as PDP governorship flag bearer in Delta State is not by accident.

Onuesoke who made the statement while addressing world press conference in Warri, Delta State on the importance of electing PDP candidates at both the Presidency, Senate, Rep and House of Assembly levels across the country revealed that Oborevwori is a man of the people has been on the political scene and undergone tutelage under three Governors in Delta State.

He further disclosed that Oborevwori had the rare privilege of legislative and executive experience and has over the years seen politics as a tool for constructively reshaping humanity and making life better for the people.

According Onuesoke, this vision has not only evolved, but has become concrete as seen in his emergence as the PDP Governorship candidate of Delta State at a free and fair primary election.

“He came from among the people in every sense of the word. While some say that he came from the streets, they forget to see the streets as representing the true and real essence of the people. The street is where the people are and democracy is about the people. The streets see Oborevwori as their own and he is very high on street credibility. He was born among the people, he grew up among them, lives with them and he knows their ways, their problems, their hopes, and aspirations,” Onuesoke disclosed.

Describing Oborevwori as humble and open in his dealings with people, Onuesoke attested that since he became a member of the Delta State House of Assembly and Speaker of the House of Assembly, he had not abandoned his roots or changed his behaviour; adding that he maintains relationship with both low and high and had made personal sacrifices to change the misfortune of many underprivileged.

“Power has not changed Sheriff, but rather it has humbled him to see life as a blessing from God and not by human strength. To prove that a friend in power is not lost but gained, his major constituency is the people and he cultivates them even in his elevation. Sheriff speaks the language of the people; he is a homeboy because he is well brought up to respect values, institutions and elders; his street credibility means acceptability by the ordinary man in the street, he understands their agitations, worries and fears because he is one of them,” the PDP Chieftain explained.