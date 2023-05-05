Reactions As Pics Of Fayose, Ibori Meeting With Tinubu In Rivers Surface Online

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In the wake of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed’s much-publicized visit to Rivers State less than twenty-four hours ago, reactions have begun trailing pictures of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, and Ayodele Fayose hobnobbing with the President-elect.

Recall that on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, reports from several media outlets indicated that Tinubu stormed the oil-rich state of Rivers with his entourage of APC chieftains at the behest of Governor Nyesom Wike. The President-elect was invited by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain to commission projects executed by his outgoing administration.

However, pictures shared by Prince Isaac Fayose on his Facebook page a few hours ago, show Tinubu being cordially received at the Government House in Port Harcourt by former Governors James Ibori (Delta), and Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), who also happen to be prominent chieftains of the PDP.

As expected, the pictures have drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons argued that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics, others lauded the men for seeking to unify the country regardless of party affiliation.

Opera News