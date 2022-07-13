Police Woman   Accused Of Leading Drug Cartel Arrested In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a policewoman for heading a drug business in the Asaba area of Delta State.

The discovery was made by a Surveillance Squad, according to a Police Signal sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday.

The woman, a Corporal, has been identified as Ekwetafia Marvins, with Force F/NO 068818.

Marvins, as at the time of her arrest, was attached to Orerokpe Police Division.

She was arrested after a surveillance squad, while acting on intelligence reports, raided hideouts in Ugbomro Community, Warri between 1:40pm and 4pm.

Other arrested along with her were Efe Onyesor, 29, and Emmanuel Eno, 32.

According to sources, at least 161 bottles of Codeine syrup, 355 wraps of SK weeds, 28 packets of roll bond, seven sachets of Swinol tablets, five sachets of Rophynol drugs, 34 sachets of Dizampam sleeping pills, 84 sachets of tramadol 200mg each, 21 sachets of Postinor abortion pills and one ash colour Lexus RX 350, with registration number: KUJ 484 CA, were recovered from Marvins and her cronies.

The Police Signal said: “Crack Surveillance Team acting on intelligence gathered, raided criminal hideouts in Ugbomro community Warri, arrested F/No 068818 W/CPL Ekwetafia Marvins attached to Orerokpe Div who operates a drug ghetto. One Efe Onyesor, 29, and one Emmanuel Eno, 32, were arrested.

“Police recovered the following exhibits, 161 bottles of codeine syrup, 355 wraps of SK weeds, 28 packets of roll bond, seven sachets of swinol tablets, five sachets of Rohypnol drugs, 34 sachets of diazepam sleeping pills, 84 sachets of tramadol 200mg each, 21 sachets of postinor abortion pills and one ash colour Lexus RX 350 with registration number KUJ 484 CA. further interrogation is ongoing.”

Eagles Online