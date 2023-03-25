Oborevwori’s Victory Is Victory For Urhobos, Deltans-Onokpite

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite has congratulated the winner of the just concluded Delta State Governorship election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori who is also the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly ascribing his victory to the people of Urhobo nation in particular and Delta State in general.

Recall that Oborevwori scored 360,234 votes to beat his closest rival of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who got 240,229 and the Labour Party candidate, Ken Pela, who polled 48,047 votes the just concluded March 18th., 2023 Delta State Governorship election.

Ufuoma Onokpite who congratulated Oborevwori while addressing group of journalists in Warri, Delta State advised the Governor-Elect to be wise and make good use of the office that God has giving to him to uplift the life of the impoverished Urhobo youths .

‘Sheriff Oborevwori should be wise and make good use of the office that God has giving to him. This is an opportunity for him to uplift not only the Urhobo nation, but the impoverished youths. The life and future of Urhobo youths is in the hands of Sheriff Oborevwori right now.

“If Sheriff fails the Urhobo youths today, history will never forgive him because my late elder brother, Chief Ogbe Onokpite has played his part for the people of Urhobo. The people of Urhobo nation will never forget the role he played. If Ogbe Onokpite was to be alive today, he would have been very happy that his own blood from Okpe is the governor of the state.

“It is now time for Sheriff Oborevwori to prove that he is the true son of the Urhobos. He has the opportunity to make all the Urhobo youths successful. He should be thinking of creativity for the Urhobo youths like arranging programme for training for them in different professions by sending them abroad to uplift their quality of life and standard of living.

“He should think of industrializing the Delta Central constituency by building industries in all nook and crannies to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state. He should not only improve on what past leaders did but he should move ahead of them to do what they were not unable to do in Delta State,” he advised.

He urged him to ensure balance in his new office by leading Delta State to greater heights through implementation of good policies with developmental strides across the state.

Onokpite however appealed to Oborevwori’s conunterpart, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta state APC governorship candidate to shield his sword and admit defeat as a good sport man, adding that in the contest, there was no victor, no vanquish hence both of them are from the same Urhobo tribe.

“It is Urhobo, Urhobo affair. Omo-Agege should cool down for Sheriff Oborevwori after four years he can come back to contest. Omo-Agege should do the needful expected of democrats and call on his brother, the PDP Governorship Candidate-elect, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory at the polls,” Onokpite appealed.

He, however described as shameful Delta State APGA Governorship candidate action for bowing for Oborevwori ascribing his action to that of a betrayer.