NDLEA Operative In Police Net Over Alleged Killing Of Two-Years-Old Boy In Delta

LAGOS AUGUST 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Delta State have arrested an operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) whose stray bullet killed a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omorhiakogbe, on July 13, 2023 at Okpanam during a raid on drug peddlers.

The officer’s arrest was disclosed yesterday by the police public relations officer, DSP Edafe Bright, who paraded suspects at the command’s headquarters.

The police image maker said investigation would soon be concluded on the incident.

Bright said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Operatives of NDLEA were on a raid to apprehend drug sellers at Okpanam Road, Oshimili North local government area of the state, when one of its men shot sporadically into the air.

In the process, the victim, Ivan Omorhiakogbe, was hit by a stray bullet on his abdomen while his younger brother was injured on his eye following the shattered glasses from the bullet that penetrated the glasses of their mother’s shop.

