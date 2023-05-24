Military Patrols Kill Six Suspected Pirates in Warri River

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The military patrols killed about six suspected sea pirates in the Warri River in Delta State on Friday.

The incident occurred in Warri South Local Government Area, along Ogunu creeks on Friday when the suspected pirates met their Waterloo.

A source said the pirates stormed an offshore vessel and robbed staff of over N3.5 million, adding that the military patrol was alerted and its prompt response led to the deaths of the pirates.

The source who pleaded anonymity stated that about six pirates were killed in the shootout, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet injuries.

However, there has not been any official statement from the military authorities at the time of filing this report.