Man Hacks  Wife To Death In Urhobo Community

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A man simply identified as Taiye has hacked his wife, Endurance to death in Oviorie-Ovu community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect fled the scene to his sister’s house at Abraka after he committed the offence, DAILY POST reports.

Details as to why he (suspect) killed the deceased is still sketchy as of the time of this report.

It was learnt that the deceased had eight children before she got married to the suspect.

The sister to the suspect invited the police who arrested him.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a text message sent by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

Dailypost