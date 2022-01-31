How Drunkard Keke Rider Escapes Death In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A drunk tricycle rider and residents of Afiesere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, one Mr Prosper, popularly known in the area as Small Landlord, was this night rescued by neighbours from mob attack in Afiesere.

According to an eyewitness, who does not want her name on print, narrated that Prosper, having been drunk, lost control while driving along the busy Afiesere community and almost ran into a motorcycle rider who decided to chase after him, but soon discovered that Prosper was going on a higher speed than him and would be impossible to catch him, so he shouted, “thief,” “thief.”

Other motorcycle riders coming behind, who did not know what happened, on hearing the word, “thief,” quickly joined the motorcycle rider to chase Prosper to his area.

Continuing, the eyewitness narrated further that, Prosper, while still acting under the influence of the alcohol continue to drive roughly, zigzagging along the road which further increased the suspicion of those pursuing him.

However, he was lucky to have gotten to his street before the tricycle got stuck to the sand on the road and immediately those pursuing him got hold of him and pounced on him with deadly blows coming from all sides.

It took the quick and timely intervention of neighbours who knew him to rescue him from the hands of his attackers who were ready to serve Prosper jungle justice.

While some neighbours, who were present at the scene, said that it was God that saved Prosper from being burnt alive, but not without blaming him for getting himself drunk, others thanked God his life was spared.

