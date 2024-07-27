Palliative: Dafinone Empowers Delta Central People With Food, Working And Business Tools

Share This





















By Esada Uyono,

LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator Representing Delta Central under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ede Dafinone, on Friday, flagged off Empowerment and Palliatives distribution to the people of Delta Central.

Senator Dafinone who has been in the business of empowering his people for the past 18year gave out empowerment/palliatives to those who deserves it the most as beneficiaries were selected across the eight Local Government.

The Palliative Items are 65 Grinding machine, 30 Sewing Machine (Butterfly- Manual), 40 Vulcanizing Machine (DS 200 Tiger), 40 Welding Machine (Maxmech), 60 Industrial Gas Burner (Local), 20 Water pumping machine (SUMEC), 40 Car Washing Machine (Power sprayer), 60 Local Industrial Oven (Local) , 60 Three-Legged Pot and Fryer , 40 Generator – (Shineray Generator 2.5KVA), 8 freezer – hisence 142 Litres Chest, 32 Makeup box set with Ring light (14 inches Ring light with USB cable and Tripod), 24 Hair Washing Basin (Plastic)- Fiber Washing Hair Basin, 24 Hair dryer, 1200 Big Bull -25KG Bags of Rice, and 1200 Palm Oil.

Speaking during the empowerment programme in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Senator Dafinone explained that the economy of the country has not been friendly since the increase in petrol price, adding that he has seen the need to assist and support those that are less privileged among his people.

He said; we are here for the flag off and the economy has not been friendly to all Nigerians with the increase in petrol price, prices of food, we see there’s hunger in the land, and saw the need to assist and support those that are less privileged among us.”

“This program did not start today, we’ve been planning for months on how we can empower our people, not because of protest but because I recognize that people are also hungry and they need empowerment that’s why we are here.”

“This empowerment is the first from many, those we didn’t capture today, we will capture tomorrow, we will continue this empowerment through out our tenure in office so as to ensure that many people are reached across to.”

“APC Government is responsive to people. The increase is designed to strengthen the economy and things will get better. The decision of the President is in order for us to adjust for the economy to take off.”

“Those that want to protest, their message to the government is that people are hungry, that things are hard, but the government has seen the message already. The protest will not help the country. If government get the message and they take action, then the message have been delivered.”

While speaking to journalists, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, Chief of staff to the Delta Central Senator, advised benefactors to make effective and proper use of items given to them, insisting that items were given to put food on their tables.

“They should be well managed and no one should sell those items. It is for them to put a food on their table and that is the intention of the senator to make sure that every constituent going forward, have the ability to put food on their table,” he said.

The APC chairman in Uvwie Local Government Area, Comrade Leleji Wilfred, while commending Senator Ede Dafinone for the empowerment said all they needed in the grassroots have been provided by Dafinone, “we were also given fertilizer for farmers to improve on their farms and many other machines. We are happy for what he has done.”

Barr Innocent Ejedegba, from Ughelli South who was filled with joy and happiness said “am happy to see this development in Delta central after one year in office. We appreciate him so much, this is a big relief to our people, we express our gratitude to him for this initiative. The people we are giving them to are from the grassroot, from unit level.”

Mrs Victoria Obakporlo the woman leader of Dafinone foundation and cooperative, added that she’s been working with Senator Ede Dafinone for the past 18years and he has done well and has shown to the people of Delta central that he is capable.

