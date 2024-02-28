How Corpse Of Abducted Ned Nwoko’s Aide, Barr. Chris Agidy Was Recovered

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Barrister Chris Agidy, the Senior Legislative Aide, SLA, to the lawmaker representing Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, who was kidnapped by bandits in 2023, has been killed.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this to DAILY POST on Tuesday.

Recall that at least 19 persons were in November 2023 kidnapped from their homes in the Galadimawa area of the nation’s capital by gunmen.

A report earlier emerged that 12 of the abductees were killed.

However, the identities of the deceased was not clear as the lawmaker and the security operatives continued efforts to rescue the lawyer.

Confirming the killing on Tuesday, the FCT PPRO said the lawmaker’s aide was killed by one of the wanted notorious kidnappers terrorizing the country’s capital city, Samaila Wakili.

Wakili was arrested on February 24 at the Sardauna Forest, in the Toto area of Nasarawa State, by police operatives.

The FCT PPRO said the suspect, upon his arrest, “led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is”.

She noted that “the remains was recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital”.

DailYpost

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or mail: labakevwe@yahoo.com