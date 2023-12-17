FG Rural Vocational Skills Acquisition Programme Kick Off  In Cross River State

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet has flagged off Rural Vocational Skills Acquisition Programme in Calabar, Cross Rivers state.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs of the state, Dr. Helen Isamoh flagged off the event at the Emmanuel Primary School, Chamley Street, Calabar. The event was attended by mammoth crowd who intend to benefit from the programme.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor during the flag off ceremony, Isamoh disclosed that the programme is to equip the youths with skills in order to holistically address the problem of unemployment and poverty in the country.

She explained that over the years, several programs and projects have been instituted by government to curb the festering sore of unemployment and the fast-rising state of poverty across Nigeria, adding that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is determined to end poverty and unemployment in Nigeria through its Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Through the capable hands of the Honorable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, with a proven track record of competence and an unbridled passion for humanity. The Rural Vocational Skills Acquisition Programme was birthed to deliver on the mandate of creating a sustainable pathway out of poverty in rural communities in Nigeria.

“Entrusting the execution of this job on the field into the hands of a meticulous individual, Mr. Portrait Peterson , who is dedicated to inclusivity and productivity thereby ensuring seamless results whilst allowing people from all backgrounds equal access to skill development opportunities.

“There is no better way to address a challenge than from its root. Hence, RVSAP has been put together to bring succour to the socio-economic crisis faced by Nigerians at the grassroots. We bring an all-inclusive programme that cuts across all communities in the country,” the Commissiner stated.

Speaking on the same vein, Mr Portrait Peterson, the Senior Special Assistant South South to the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu pointed out that the objectives of the programme is to assist the average Nigerian carve a path out of poverty by transforming the grim situation of unemployment and revive the almost comatose economic state in the communities.

“Bringing the tools and knowledge to every community, and carefully taking into consideration, the thriving skills and business native to each community, thereby tailoring the curriculum to meet the specific needs of each community without anyone having to pay a dime for it,” he stated.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultant and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com