Estimated Billing: Aggrieved Ughelli Youths Attack BEDC Office, Beat Staff, Destroy Facilities

LAGOS MARCH 11TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Aggrieved youths from Ughelli and its environs in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have attacked some staff of the Benin Electricity Company over power outage in their communities.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the youths besieged the BEDC office on Wednesday and injured the Ughelli Business Manager, Mr Bethel Ebiuwhe, and four other workers at the office.

It was learnt that the group, while armed with cudgels and broken bottles, destroyed the windows of the security house as well as some plastic chairs and other facilities in the business manager’s office.

Eyewitnesses said the youth kicked against what they described as the outrageous electricity bills being imposed on them by the company despite incessant power outages in the area.

Ebiuwhe and the Commercial Manager, Austin Isibor, could not be reached for comments over the alleged attack.

A source in the company, however, blamed the power outage in Ughelli and its environs on a recent rainstorm which destroyed some high tension poles in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, told our correspondent that he had yet to get a report of the incident.

Punch