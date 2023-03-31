Delta: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Ways To Halt River Ethiope Extinction

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Identified as Africa’s deepest fresh water river,the Ethiope river running across six local Government Areas of Delta State is attracting stakeholders from around the world towards replenishing it’s rich biodiversity and sustainability for the next generation.

Participants at the second stakeholders conference for protection, management,and recognition of River Ethiope at the Gordon’s Hotel,Abraka,Delta State, acknowledged that the river provides a unique combination of spiritual, cultural, health, safety, recreation and subsistence benefits to the 1.7 million people who live within it’s territory and to all Nigerians.

Declaring the workshop open, the Ovie of Umuagwa-Abraka Kingdom, HRM AVM Lucky O Ararile Rtd, represented by Chief Dr E.E Okonoko, the monarch lamented the non-enforcement of environmental laws, adding that “we have neglected and abused the planet of which River Ethiope is part.”

The highly revered monarch urged participants to sustain the rich biodiversity of the river, noting that everyone must come together to make River Ethiope a continuous source of livelihood to our people.

Chairman of the event, Prof Sunny Egboh decried and condemned the illegal activities of dregging on River Ethiope, noting that if care is not taken, the river will soon be extinct in a couple of years to come.

Said he:” we must all make efforts to protect the Ethiope River. People cannot make a living for themselves while in another breath they are destroying and abusing the river. We must all do whatever it takes to sustain and hand over River Ethiope to the next generation. Everyone should work together to ensure that the laws protecting the environment are strictly enforced.”

In his welcome address, President and Founder of River Ethiope Trust Foundation, Mr Irikefe Edafe warned against dumping of toxic waste and illegal dregging of River Ethiope, describing River Ethiope as a living entity as a law giving legal rights to the river comes into effects soon.

According to him, River Ethiope is the first African river with legally recognized rights which can provide a model for recognition of the rights of other rivers in Africa, urging elected representatives to incorporate such recognition into the laws of Delta State and Nigeria.

In her keynote address, National Coordinator,GEF SGP Nigeria, sponsor of the programme,Mrs Ibironke Olubamise, represented by Dr Akpowowo said River Ethiope has gained prominence and need to be sustained, adding that there is need for more creative ideas toward environmental remediation.

Believed to be the deepest inland waterway in Africa,the River Ethiope, unlike sources of other rivers, originates from the foot of a giant silk-cotton tree in a densely populated area of Umuaja near Umutu in Ukuani Local Government Area of Delta State. The source serves as a sacred site for many worshippers.

In recent years, owing to it’s vast biodiversity and strategic importance to the people of it’s catchment area,the United Nations has shown interest and has through GEF Small Grants Programme supported the restoration and protection of River Ethiope through advocacy and community actions to save it from eminent danger of extinction.