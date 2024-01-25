Delta Govt. Engages Over 2,000 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff, Pays N5bn Promotion Arrears – CPS

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 25TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government said it has engaged about 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff across the primary schools in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Festus Ahon, stated this while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Warri.

Mr Ahon said the governor also paid over N5 billion as promotion arrears to civil servants in the state.

According to him, the governor is committed to delivering on his “Meaningful Development Opportunity for Realistic Reform/Enhanced Peace and Security (MORE)” agenda to the people of Delta.

The press secretary said the governor appreciated the support of the people and assured them that he would not disappoint.

Mr Ahon urged the people to continue to give the governor the necessary support to enable him to do more for the state.

“Recall that the victory of the governor was affirmed on Friday, January 19, by the Supreme Court. Having won 38 legal battles, as contained in his MORE agenda, he is ready more than ever before to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the people,’’ he said.

Mr Ahon further stated that everybody would be carried along and none would be sidelined.

“As you can see, projects are being executed across the state, in all senatorial districts, local government areas and communities.

“In the recent past, we have also engaged over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in primary schools as a way of empowering and creating jobs for our people. We also paid over N5 billion as promotion arrears to civil servants. To say the least, this government is ready and prepared to serve the people of Delta,’’ he added.

He, however, thanked the opposition parties in the state, urging them to support the administration of Governor Sherriff Oborevwori in the interest of the state.

“I urge the opposition parties to bring all their ideas on board so that we can work together to move the state forward,’’ he said.

(NAN)

